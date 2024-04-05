These 'must-have' M&S mules look just like Hermes' iconic Oran sandals, and cost just £22.50

The British weather keeps teasing us with sunshine, but while it might only be fleeting right now, it's enough to have us thinking about the warmer months, and on the lookout for spring and summer wardrobe staples.

And these Flat Open Toe Mules from M&S are topping our wish list. Unbelievably just £22.50 a pair, these sandals are very versatile - you could pair them with a piece from the best swimwear for women for a gorgeous beach look, some linen trousers for a casual day outfit and an elegant dress or denim jumpsuit for the evening.

Available in black, tan and ivory, the M&S shoes have a similar look to Hermes' iconic Oran sandals, immediately identifiable by their distinctive 'H' cut-out design. Thankfully M&S offering are a fraction of the price, coming in at almost £600 less than Hermes' designer price tag.

Shop M&S Flat Open Toe Mules

Flat Open Toe Mules £22.50 at M&S RRP: £22.50 | Easy to wear, these M&S mules combine classic and contemporary style, with a square open toe and stylish thick straps. Sizes range from 3-8, and are free from animal-derived ingredients or materials, making them suitable for vegans. Flat Open Toe Mules £22.50 at M&S RRP: £22.50 | Seriously though, it's not hard to see why these are selling so quickly. Just imagine these in the warmer months, the gorgeous design and dark tan colour will work with so many spring/summer outfits, and so comfortable too. Flat Open Toe Mules £22.50 at M&S RRP: £22.50 | This stunning ivory colour is perfect for spring and summer, so it's no surprise they're selling fast. Just imagine these with a gorgeous summer dress - perfect for weddings and so much more. At this rate, we'll be buying all three colours!

The M&S sandals are, unsurprisingly, extremely popular. Selling fast, they already have a lots of rave reviews, many of which follow a similar feeling to this customer: "Fab flat mules - a summer must-have. Fashionable, soft, comfortable flat mules, fit well, look more expensive than they are, great colour."

The M&S mules make a great addition to any spring capsule wardrobe, the tan and ivory pair particularly would be work beautifully with a crisp white shirt, light blue jeans and blazer, for example. And customers who have already invested clearly agree, with one commenting: "I bought these in ivory and they are so comfortable looking forward to wearing them when the weather gets better instead of my trainers!"

The M&S mule sandals are available to buy online and in-store now.