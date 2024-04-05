These 'must-have' M&S mules look just like Hermes' iconic Oran sandals, and cost just £22.50
Get a premium designer look for much, much less
The British weather keeps teasing us with sunshine, but while it might only be fleeting right now, it's enough to have us thinking about the warmer months, and on the lookout for spring and summer wardrobe staples.
And these Flat Open Toe Mules from M&S are topping our wish list. Unbelievably just £22.50 a pair, these sandals are very versatile - you could pair them with a piece from the best swimwear for women for a gorgeous beach look, some linen trousers for a casual day outfit and an elegant dress or denim jumpsuit for the evening.
Available in black, tan and ivory, the M&S shoes have a similar look to Hermes' iconic Oran sandals, immediately identifiable by their distinctive 'H' cut-out design. Thankfully M&S offering are a fraction of the price, coming in at almost £600 less than Hermes' designer price tag.
Shop M&S Flat Open Toe Mules
RRP: £22.50 | Easy to wear, these M&S mules combine classic and contemporary style, with a square open toe and stylish thick straps. Sizes range from 3-8, and are free from animal-derived ingredients or materials, making them suitable for vegans.
RRP: £22.50 | Seriously though, it's not hard to see why these are selling so quickly. Just imagine these in the warmer months, the gorgeous design and dark tan colour will work with so many spring/summer outfits, and so comfortable too.
The M&S sandals are, unsurprisingly, extremely popular. Selling fast, they already have a lots of rave reviews, many of which follow a similar feeling to this customer: "Fab flat mules - a summer must-have. Fashionable, soft, comfortable flat mules, fit well, look more expensive than they are, great colour."
The M&S mules make a great addition to any spring capsule wardrobe, the tan and ivory pair particularly would be work beautifully with a crisp white shirt, light blue jeans and blazer, for example. And customers who have already invested clearly agree, with one commenting: "I bought these in ivory and they are so comfortable looking forward to wearing them when the weather gets better instead of my trainers!"
The M&S mule sandals are available to buy online and in-store now.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the acting editor of woman&home. For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
Netflix's Scoop: How did Rufus Sewell transform into Prince Andrew?
Here's what you need to know about Rufus Sewell's transformation into Prince Andrew for the new Netflix film about that famous interview
By Liv Facey Published
-
Netflix's Scoop: Who Is Amanda Thirsk and where is she now?
Here's what you need to know about Amanda Thirsk, Prince Andrew's private secretary played by Keeley Hawes in Netflix's Scoop
By Liv Facey Published