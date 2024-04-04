Victoria Beckham is launching a collection with Mango and we couldn't be more excited
The collaboration promises timeless style and elevated wardrobe staples
Posh Spice is once again proving her fashion prowess with her newly announced collaboration with high street retailer Mango - and we could not be more excited.
From the Rabanne x H&M collection to the Uniqlo x Clare Waight Keller partnership, the British high street has offered countless collaborations over the years that have provided designer-worthy pieces for affordable prices. But none have thrilled us quite as much as the brand-new Victoria Beckham Mango collection, set to launch on the 23rd of April.
Information about the capsule collection is fairly limited, but some sneak previews have us convinced that each piece is going to offer sophistication and style in bucketloads. Here is everything we know so far, plus a peek at one of the items in the collection.
Victoria Beckham Mango collection
Mango consistently delivers versatile, Quiet Luxury pieces that are made for a minimalist capsule wardrobe, so the partnership with Victoria Beckham couldn't be more fitting. Her eponymous label is packed with clean lines and classically feminine floaty fabrics, which we expect to see threaded throughout the capsule collection.
The retailer has said that the collection will feature "precision tailoring with a twist, feminine dresses, and versatile knitwear," as well as "stand-out bags, accessories and shoes that are set to become the season’s must-have pieces." Consider us sold!
So far, only one image of a model wearing a daring deep V-neck white dress has been released to whet our appetites - but it has given us plenty to get excited about.
Coinciding with Mango's 40th anniversary and following on from its previous partnerships with the likes of SIMONMILLER, Camille Charrière and Pernille Teisbaek, we have no doubts that each item in the collection will be a standout.
Whilst we wait patiently for the collection to launch on the Mango site, we've found some sophisticated staples from Mango that we're sure VB would approve of. From her signature white shirt to chic sunnies, you can get her look for less with these timeless buys that also nail the spring/summer fashion trends 2024.
Signature Victoria Beckham style picks
RRP: £29.99 | Victoria Beckham's white shirts are her true style staple. This affordable style will see you through any and every occasion.
RRP: £35.99 | Posh Spice is almost always spotted in some chic jeans and she loves a flared style. We love this true blue finish for smart casual wear.
RRP: £19.99 | No matter the occasion, you will almost always see Victoria Beckham sporting some oversized sunnies. These are some of the best quiet luxury sunglasses that also make a statement.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
