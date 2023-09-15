Uniqlo is launching a new collection with former-Givenchy artistic director and it features a new version of the iconic crossbody bag

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ever reliable for sophisticated basics, Japanese brand Uniqlo knows how to create clothing that stands the test of time. But its revered collaborations with designers from across the world have to be one of its biggest triumphs - and the latest partnership with legendary designer Clare Waight Kellar will be no different.

With the likes of JW Anderson, Helmut Lang, and Jil Sander working with Uniqlo on collections, it is no surprise that they're adding another iconic designer to the lineup. Launching on the 15th September, Uniqlo: C is British designer Clare Waight Keller's fresh take on womenswear, promising comfort and functionality to inject into your capsule wardrobe. Beginning her career working for Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren, Keller worked her way to Gucci, Chloé, and eventually became Givenchy's first female artistic director. Remember Meghan Markle's gorgeous wedding gown? Yep, she's responsible for that too. So it's safe to say this collaboration has got us more than excited.

A part of the LifeWear range, Waight Keller's vision is that of a capsule collection that will slot seamlessly into your lifestyle whilst simultaneously having a tailor-made feel. Sitting on the border between refined and relaxed, it marks a new era in Uniqlo's offering - notably, it is the first time the brand will sell footwear, and what a way to start off. With a total of 35 items in the collection including classic outerwear, colourful knits, and even a new take on the viral Uniqlo crossbody bag, we're expecting this to be one of the retailer's most talked about launches to date.

Uniqlo : C - Our favourite pieces from the upcoming collection

If Waight Keller's previous endeavours were a little out of your budget (don't worry, us too) then now is your chance to get a taste of the designer's craftsmanship for an extremely reasonable price tag. Starting at just £12.90, the autumn/winter collection is an example of accessible and affordable Quiet Luxury that will no doubt set a new standard for straight-to-market brands.