Uniqlo is launching a new collection with former-Givenchy artistic director and it features a new version of the iconic crossbody bag
Look no further for chic and sophisticated pieces to see you through the rainy months
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Ever reliable for sophisticated basics, Japanese brand Uniqlo knows how to create clothing that stands the test of time. But its revered collaborations with designers from across the world have to be one of its biggest triumphs - and the latest partnership with legendary designer Clare Waight Kellar will be no different.
With the likes of JW Anderson, Helmut Lang, and Jil Sander working with Uniqlo on collections, it is no surprise that they're adding another iconic designer to the lineup. Launching on the 15th September, Uniqlo: C is British designer Clare Waight Keller's fresh take on womenswear, promising comfort and functionality to inject into your capsule wardrobe. Beginning her career working for Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren, Keller worked her way to Gucci, Chloé, and eventually became Givenchy's first female artistic director. Remember Meghan Markle's gorgeous wedding gown? Yep, she's responsible for that too. So it's safe to say this collaboration has got us more than excited.
A part of the LifeWear range, Waight Keller's vision is that of a capsule collection that will slot seamlessly into your lifestyle whilst simultaneously having a tailor-made feel. Sitting on the border between refined and relaxed, it marks a new era in Uniqlo's offering - notably, it is the first time the brand will sell footwear, and what a way to start off. With a total of 35 items in the collection including classic outerwear, colourful knits, and even a new take on the viral Uniqlo crossbody bag, we're expecting this to be one of the retailer's most talked about launches to date.
Uniqlo : C - Our favourite pieces from the upcoming collection
If Waight Keller's previous endeavours were a little out of your budget (don't worry, us too) then now is your chance to get a taste of the designer's craftsmanship for an extremely reasonable price tag. Starting at just £12.90, the autumn/winter collection is an example of accessible and affordable Quiet Luxury that will no doubt set a new standard for straight-to-market brands.
RRP: £24.90 / $39.90 | The bag we all know and love, updated. A larger version of the original in a sleek faux leather, this is one of the best crossbody bags for the season. Style with a furry winter coat - one of the big autumn/winter fashion trends for 2023, for a practical yet standout look.
RRP: £79.90 / $89.90 | Available in this gorgeous rich blue or muted mustard, this is the best blazer for adding some colour to your autumn wardrobe. Team with the matching trousers for a sophisticated winter outfit idea that will take you from AM to PM with ease.
RRP: £99.90 / $129.90 | The best cashmere sweater is a worthy autumn/winter investment and this timeless cable knit style will be a wardrobe essential for years to come. In a cool boxy fit, it will pair well with everything from your best jeans to a satin midi skirt.
RRP: £109.90 / $129.90 | No outerwear collection is truly complete without one of the best trench coats, and this piece is about to blow all others out of the water. A true rival to a Burberry trench coat, throw this over any and every transitional weather outfit.
RRP: £39.90 / $59.90 | We can't believe how well-priced these premium-feel loafers are, so we expect them to be a sell-out piece from the collection. Take inspiration from how to style loafers and pair them with a maxi dress and chunky cardigans this season.
RRP: £39.90 / $59.90 | Tapping into the fashion colour trends 2023, this pleated skirt will look gorgeous paired with pops of orange. Dress up with a floaty blouse and some long leather boots to tie your ensemble together.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
A stylist's guide to updating your decor for autumn to create a cosy seasonal home
Explore our simple autumn decor ideas to transition your home styling
By Claire Douglas Published
-
24 autumn makeup looks to try in 2023
From vampy lips to razor-sharp eyeliner, our favourite autumn makeup looks will spice up your look this season
By Rhiannon Derbyshire Published