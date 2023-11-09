The Rabanne x H&M collection is finally here and these are the pieces we'll be adding to our basket

The Rabanne x H&M collection is finally here and very few high street drops have got us quite as excited as this. With Christmas just around the corner, all things sparkly are firmly back on the fashion radar, so there couldn't be a better time for this standout metallic collection to launch.

Scandinavian clothing brand H&M is no stranger to designer collaborations. With the likes of Giambattista Valli, Isabel Marant, and Mugler under its belt, it was only a matter of time before another label tried its hand at delivering luxury items for an affordable price tag. Enter Rabanne, characterised by chic chainmail, tactile fabrics, and glittery finishes that fashion fanatics can't get enough of. If, like us, you've had your eye on ready-to-wear pieces like the Rabanne Disc Mini Dress but can't stretch to the £3000+ price tag, you'll be pleased to hear that you can snag an almost identical design for under £280, amongst countless other steals.

Whilst it can be tricky to capture the high-end look for a fraction of the price tag, the Rabanne x H&M collection has done exactly that. From luxe wool outerwear to rhinestone-embellished accessories, each piece is indistinguishable from items we've seen on the runway, making this easily one of our favourite H&M collaborations to date. Available from a UK 6-22/XS-XXL and with prices starting from just £27.99, it will no doubt be a sell-out. Get browsing and bolster your wardrobe with some of the best winter coats and best sequin skirts you'll find on the high street this year.

Our favourite pieces from the Rabanne x H&M collection

If this launch is anything like previous H&M designer collaborations, you can expect every Rabanne piece to sell out almost instantly. To save you precious time browsing and debating which items to add to cart, we've rounded up our top favourite picks from the collection that we think deserve to be in every capsule wardrobe. Don't wait around, as they won't be here for long.

Shop the full collection on H&M here.

When does the Rabanne x H&M collection launch? The Rabanne x H&M collection launches on Thursday 9th November at 9:00 AM UK time online and in selected stores. Historically, H&M collaborations have sold out extremely quickly, so you'll need to be fast if you want to purchase a piece. But to make the process fairer, shoppers are limited to one piece of each style per customer. This means you'll want to pay close attention to the sizing to make sure you get an item you're happy with.

Is H&M a luxury brand? H&M is not a luxury brand - it offers a very wide range of items on the high street for affordable prices. However, H&M does frequently collaborate with designer and luxury labels on select collections. The Rabanne collection is the brand's latest, and you can expect higher quality pieces for a bigger price tag than regular H&M, but still much more affordable than designer brands.

By far one of the most hotly anticipated H&M collaborations to date, the Rabanne collection is destined to be a sell-out. Providing the ultimate party season wardrobe at a surprisingly affordable price point, this sought-after drop will bring some sophisticated sparkle to any closet that you will treasure for years.