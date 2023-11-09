The Rabanne x H&M collection is finally here and these are the pieces we'll be adding to our basket
The much anticipated Rabanne x H&M collection has finally dropped, and you won't want to miss these premium pieces starting at just £27.99
The Rabanne x H&M collection is finally here and very few high street drops have got us quite as excited as this. With Christmas just around the corner, all things sparkly are firmly back on the fashion radar, so there couldn't be a better time for this standout metallic collection to launch.
Scandinavian clothing brand H&M is no stranger to designer collaborations. With the likes of Giambattista Valli, Isabel Marant, and Mugler under its belt, it was only a matter of time before another label tried its hand at delivering luxury items for an affordable price tag. Enter Rabanne, characterised by chic chainmail, tactile fabrics, and glittery finishes that fashion fanatics can't get enough of. If, like us, you've had your eye on ready-to-wear pieces like the Rabanne Disc Mini Dress but can't stretch to the £3000+ price tag, you'll be pleased to hear that you can snag an almost identical design for under £280, amongst countless other steals.
Whilst it can be tricky to capture the high-end look for a fraction of the price tag, the Rabanne x H&M collection has done exactly that. From luxe wool outerwear to rhinestone-embellished accessories, each piece is indistinguishable from items we've seen on the runway, making this easily one of our favourite H&M collaborations to date. Available from a UK 6-22/XS-XXL and with prices starting from just £27.99, it will no doubt be a sell-out. Get browsing and bolster your wardrobe with some of the best winter coats and best sequin skirts you'll find on the high street this year.
Our favourite pieces from the Rabanne x H&M collection
If this launch is anything like previous H&M designer collaborations, you can expect every Rabanne piece to sell out almost instantly. To save you precious time browsing and debating which items to add to cart, we've rounded up our top favourite picks from the collection that we think deserve to be in every capsule wardrobe. Don't wait around, as they won't be here for long.
RRP: £279.99 | By far our favourite piece in the collection, this elegant, shimmering dress looks infinitely more expensive than it is. Nailing the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023, it is the metallic piece of dreams.
RRP: £279.99 | We can't belive that this fur coat doesn't come with a higher price tag. The oversized collar and shaggy texture give a truly luxe feel that we haven't seen from any other high street retailer. Style with the best winter boots all season.
RRP: £89.99 | Want to know how to wear metallic pants the grown up way? Look no further than these trousers. The front crease adds a sophisticated touch whilst the glittery threads make it party season-ready without being too youthful.
RRP: £279.99 | We expect this dress to fly off the shelves. Faithful to the iconic Rabanne ready-to-wear disc dresses, you're getting a truly luxury item for a bargain price. Dress up with one of the best designer bags under £1000 for a purse-friendly high-end ensemble.
RRP: £279.99 | Cowboy boots are a huge boot trend for 2023 so it's only natural they've cropped up in this collection. A more playful take on classic Rabanne western boots thanks to the beautiful metallic hues, the 100% leather composition will wear extremely well.
RRP: £89.99 | Look no further for the perfect LBD. Glamorous and distinctive, the V-shaped frill detail totally transforms the silhouette, whilst the puff skirt adds texture and dimension to elevate the shape even further. Pair with the best designer heels for any and every occasion.
RRP: £279.99 | Made from sheer chiffon, this is one of the best dresses for endless versatility. The beauty of this material is that it works best layered so can work for any season or event depending on how you style it. We recommend layering with tights, a black bodysuit and some silver earrings to complement the floor-sweeping sparkles.
RRP: £169.99 | If the best Chanel bags are slightly out of budget, this signature Rabanne style offers both affordability and premium appeal. Green is the perfect seasonal colour to inject into your accessories rotation, and the metal chain can be worn as a shoulder bag or a crossbody for added practicality.
RRP: £139.99 | You heard it here - florals for winter are officially in. This beautiful maxi dress is made more modern by the cutout detail, whilst the 70s style print has a timeless yet trendy appeal that makes this a real standout piece from the collection. Dress up with heels or down with the best white trainers come spring.
Shop the full collection on H&M here.
When does the Rabanne x H&M collection launch?
The Rabanne x H&M collection launches on Thursday 9th November at 9:00 AM UK time online and in selected stores. Historically, H&M collaborations have sold out extremely quickly, so you'll need to be fast if you want to purchase a piece.
But to make the process fairer, shoppers are limited to one piece of each style per customer. This means you'll want to pay close attention to the sizing to make sure you get an item you're happy with.
Is H&M a luxury brand?
H&M is not a luxury brand - it offers a very wide range of items on the high street for affordable prices. However, H&M does frequently collaborate with designer and luxury labels on select collections. The Rabanne collection is the brand's latest, and you can expect higher quality pieces for a bigger price tag than regular H&M, but still much more affordable than designer brands.
By far one of the most hotly anticipated H&M collaborations to date, the Rabanne collection is destined to be a sell-out. Providing the ultimate party season wardrobe at a surprisingly affordable price point, this sought-after drop will bring some sophisticated sparkle to any closet that you will treasure for years.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
