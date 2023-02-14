Prince William's two-word response when he found out Prince Harry was dating Meghan Markle revealed
Prince Harry admitted he was initially 'baffled' by Prince William and Kate Middleton's stunned reaction to the exciting news
Prince Harry revealed Prince William's two-word response to the news that he was dating Meghan Markle in Spare, before admitting that he was worried about his older brother 'hounding' the US actor for an awkward favor.
- Prince Harry revealed Prince William's dramatic two-word response to the news he was dating Meghan Markle in Spare, and let's just say - it wasn't the most kingly of phrases.
- The Duke of Sussex also joked that he was worried the Prince and Princess of Wales would be "hounding" his US girlfriend for a favor once they met her in person.
Prince Harry revealed Prince William's two-word response to learning that he was dating Meghan Markle in Spare, confessing that the Prince and Princess of Wales's stunned reaction to the news left him 'baffled'.
Ever since the Duke of Sussex dropped his bombshell memoir last month, headlines about the Royal Family have been hard to ignore.
From admitting he feared Camilla would be a 'wicked' stepmother to alleging Prince William knocked him to the floor at Nottingham Cottage, the 38-year-old didn't hold back when it came to sharing his experiences of growing up in the British institution. It's understood that the release of Spare has only inflamed conflict between the Sussexes and the Windsors, leaving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attendance at King Charles III's coronation in May yet to be confirmed.
One of the biggest themes explored in the book was the relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
Harry claimed in Spare that the two women didn't get along, alleging at one point that the Princess of Wales's demands about Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress at Meghan's wedding in 2018 left the bride-to-be in tears. At another point, he writes that William labeled the duchess as 'rude' and 'abrasive'.
It appears that the future King and Queen didn't always feel this way towards Meghan, however. Writing in Spare, Harry claims that Prince William and Kate Middleton had a surprisingly excited reaction to the news that he was dating a Suits cast member back in 2016. At the time, Meghan was starring as Rachel Zane on the hit NBC legal drama.
"Their mouths fell open," Harry writes. "They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said: F**k off!"
The duke goes on to admit he was initially "baffled" by their astonishment, only to discover that the royal couple was "religious" viewers of Suits. He then joked, "I'd thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph."
