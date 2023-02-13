Princess Charlotte's favorite thing to do in Windsor is the same as the late Queen's and it's so wholesome

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte's favorite thing to do in Windsor has been revealed, and in a sweet coincidence, it was one of the Queen's favorite things about living in the area too!

Princess Charlotte and her late great-grandmother had a very sweet connection.

It has now been revealed that their similarities go further than some had realized.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding rings share a very special hidden connection.

Until recently, Princess Charlotte spent most of her time in London, at her parents' apartment in Kensington Palace. She would occasionally spend time in the countryside at Amner Hall, but for the young royal, she was very much a city girl!

However, that has all recently changed as the Prince and Princess of Wales made the decision to relocate their family to Berkshire, specifically Adelaide Cottage, which is just a stone's throw from Windsor Castle.

The Queen loved Windsor and spent much of her life at Windsor Castle, particularly during the pandemic. The Queen loved horses and her property at Windsor was home to many of her ponies and horses. It is reportedly this equestrian aspect of Windsor that Charlotte is loving so much as she has been able to spend more time with horses since moving out of the city and into the countryside.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor / Getty Images)

woman&home's guest columnist, Emily Andrews, explained, "Princess Charlotte has taken to Windsor life with gusto, particularly because she loves horse riding. With the castle’s stables on her doorstep."

The columnist even revealed that the young Princess has even had lessons on some of the Queen's ponies. "She’s even had some lessons on the late Queen’s fell ponies. Riding was one of Queen Elizabeth’s most beloved pastimes, and at her great-grandmother’s funeral, Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch in a tribute to her ‘Gan-Gan’," said Emily.

(Image credit: Getty)

Before her death, Her Majesty showed her affection for the Princess as the Queen ensured things would be different for Princess Charlotte compared to fellow ‘spare’ Princess Anne. The Queen gave Royal Assent to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013 which amended tradition and meant that sisters would no longer have their position in the royal line of succession displaced once a younger brother was born.

This only applies to royals born after October 28, 2011. This means that it doesn't apply to Princess Anne, whose position in the royal line of succession has continued to drop with the birth of more royal family members.

This gesture from the Queen was a sign of the changing times, and modernization of sexist traditions that affected women in the Royal Family. The late Queen ensured that the girls in her family would not have to have their position in their family reduced by their gender, and therefore ensured a less sexist future for the young Princess Charlotte.