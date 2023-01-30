Why King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation, but Prince William has concerns about the 'problem Prince'
Sources have revealed that while King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation, other members of the family have reservations
Palace sources have revealed that King Charles wants Prince Harry at his coronation and is in conversations with the Archbishop of Canterbury to make it happen.
- The Coronation of Charles III and Camilla is taking place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
- Royal sources have discovered that some in the Royal Family want Prince Harry to attend the King's coronation.
- In other royal news, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed.
It has been revealed by sources close to Lambeth Palace that King Charles has asked the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, to 'broker a deal' to allow Prince Harry to attend his coronation in May. Apparently, the King believes that Harry's absence will make more of a spectacle than his attendance.
Reportedly, the archbishop has a good relationship with Meghan and Harry and would be able to talk with both William and Harry to create a plan so that the warring brothers could come together for this celebration.
However, it has been suggested that while the King is eager for his youngest son to be involved in the festivities, Prince William is apprehensive about his brother's involvement and has concerns that Harry will steal the limelight on the day by pulling a 'stunt.' The Mail suggested, 'William fears that unless Harry's visit is tightly scripted, he could steal the limelight by, for example, going on a walkabout in a deprived London borough with Meghan.'
"The issue of substance is whether they attend the Coronation and if they do, under what terms and conditions," a source told the Mail on Sunday. "The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult."
The source explained that Prince Harry is also resistant to being involved in the coronation ceremony and festivities. "Harry's camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter," said the source.
"While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them. He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two 'problem Princes', when he considers the circumstances to be totally different," the source concluded.
While problems between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ignited long before the couple stepped down as senior members of the family, tensions have only increased since the royal couple released their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and Prince Harry's shocking autobiography, Spare. It is unclear if the couple will risk more potential fallout by attending the King's coronation in May, or whether they will stay in California.
