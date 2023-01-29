Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will reportedly have a more prominent role in King Charles’ coronation which will take place later this year.

After details of King Charles' coronation were released by Buckingham Palace earlier this month, royals fans have been wondering what part the youngest royals will have.

The coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6, with a procession leading all the way from the palace.

And it’s thought that we will first see Prince William and Princess Kate’s eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, watching the coronation take place.

It’s still unclear whether Prince Louis, four, is considered too young to take part in the formal event, however he is thought to be attending the big concert with his family on Saturday.

According to a royal author, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are expected to be featured "more prominently" than other members of the family.

Commentator Katie Nicholl claimed in an adapted extract from her new book, New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, it will ‘highlight’ the line of succession.

An extract from her book published by Vanity Fair reads, "As the world comes to terms with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, attention will soon turn to King Charles’s coronation, which is expected to take place in the spring or early summer.

"So what do we know of the plans, reportedly code-named Operation Golden Orb?

"Well, his coronation is expected to be shorter and less expensive than his mother’s, and the new king wants the public to witness the experience just as they did his accession.

"The ceremony will likely highlight the line of succession, with William, Kate, and their children featured more prominently than other members of the family."

Meanwhile, the coronation will be a three-day spectacle, kicking off with two grand processions and a religious service.

The King's Procession will start at Buckingham Palace and make its way to Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

After the service, King Charles and Queen Camilla will lead the larger coronation procession to Buckingham Palace, where they will then all appear on the iconic balcony.

The following day, the Coronation Concert will be broadcast live from Windsor Castle which will feature "global music icons and contemporary stars."

On Monday, May 8, there will then be a bank holiday in the UK, announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in November.