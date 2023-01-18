The Queen's cheeky response to Prince Harry when he asked her permission to marry Meghan Markle

The Queen's cheeky response to her grandson's request is another example of her iconic dry sense of humor and shows just how close they were

Queen Elizabeth II sitts and laughs with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last month to become The Duchess of Sussex and this is her first engagement with the Queen. During the visit the pair will open a road bridge in Widnes and visit The Storyhouse and Town Hall in Chester.
(Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
The Queen's hilarious three word response to her beloved grandson Prince Harry asking permission to marry his wife Meghan Markle had just as much sass as you'd expect. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II pose for a picture during the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony on June 26, 2018 at Buckingham Palace in London.

(Image credit: John Stillwell / POOL / AFP/Getty Images)

In the wake of Prince Harry's memoir Spare being released, countless intimate moments from behind the scenes - both negative and positive - have come to light. One of the more adorable moments, which even those who disapprove of the book will enjoy, is the Prince's conversation with his grandma ahead of proposing to Meghan Markle.

It's probably not a surprise to any fans of the late monarch that the Queen's wicked sense of humor played a part in such a serious moment, which occurred when the Royal Family were away on a shooting trip in Norfolk. Seeing an opportunity to have a private chat with his grandmother, Harry told the Queen how much he loved his now wife and requested her permission to ask for her hand in marriage.

"I've been told that I have to ask your permission before I can propose," said the Prince. To which the Queen then replied, "You have to?"

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018. - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been the Head of the Commonwealth throughout her reign. Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom.

(Image credit: Daniel LEAL / AFP/Getty Images)

Playing dumb about the Royal Marriages Act 1772, which dictates that any member of the Royal Family descended from King George II needs permission to marry, the Queen allowed for a dramatic pause. After which she said, "Well then, I suppose I have to say yes."

Even after the Royal Family's turmoil, following Mexit, the Queen is said to have maintained a close bond with her grandson and his wife. In fact, it seems they had fantastic banter as the Queen 'burst out laughing' when she opened a particular Christmas gift from Meghan before she and Prince Harry wed. Beyond the laughter, fun, and joyous times - their bond was clear during the Royal Family's darkest days too. Having a deep understanding of the importance of her own partnership to Prince Philip may have played a part and the Duke of Sussex referred to that kinship when he discussed a particularly poignant moment in his life.

In the passage in question Prince Harry revealed his last words to the Queen, after her death, which acknowledged his deep understanding of the marital bond between the late monarch and her husband Prince Philip. Perhaps, it's the romantic in Queen Elizabeth who understood, on a deeper level, the need for the Sussexes to prioritize their happiness, health, and marriage above their duty to the Royal Family.

