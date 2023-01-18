The Queen's cheeky response to Prince Harry when he asked her permission to marry Meghan Markle
The Queen's cheeky response to her grandson's request is another example of her iconic dry sense of humor and shows just how close they were
The Queen's hilarious three word response to her beloved grandson Prince Harry asking permission to marry his wife Meghan Markle had just as much sass as you'd expect.
- Prince Harry recounted the unusual response, before she said yes, in his memoir Spare.
- According to the the Royal Marriages Act 1772, any of King George II's descendants have to ask the monarch's permission to marry.
- In other royal news, Insider claims Princess Anne’s dog went for another dog in ‘frenzy’ that lead to ‘tense atmosphere’ on Sandringham shoot.
In the wake of Prince Harry's memoir Spare being released, countless intimate moments from behind the scenes - both negative and positive - have come to light. One of the more adorable moments, which even those who disapprove of the book will enjoy, is the Prince's conversation with his grandma ahead of proposing to Meghan Markle.
It's probably not a surprise to any fans of the late monarch that the Queen's wicked sense of humor played a part in such a serious moment, which occurred when the Royal Family were away on a shooting trip in Norfolk. Seeing an opportunity to have a private chat with his grandmother, Harry told the Queen how much he loved his now wife and requested her permission to ask for her hand in marriage.
"I've been told that I have to ask your permission before I can propose," said the Prince. To which the Queen then replied, "You have to?"
Playing dumb about the Royal Marriages Act 1772, which dictates that any member of the Royal Family descended from King George II needs permission to marry, the Queen allowed for a dramatic pause. After which she said, "Well then, I suppose I have to say yes."
Even after the Royal Family's turmoil, following Mexit, the Queen is said to have maintained a close bond with her grandson and his wife. In fact, it seems they had fantastic banter as the Queen 'burst out laughing' when she opened a particular Christmas gift from Meghan before she and Prince Harry wed. Beyond the laughter, fun, and joyous times - their bond was clear during the Royal Family's darkest days too. Having a deep understanding of the importance of her own partnership to Prince Philip may have played a part and the Duke of Sussex referred to that kinship when he discussed a particularly poignant moment in his life.
In the passage in question Prince Harry revealed his last words to the Queen, after her death, which acknowledged his deep understanding of the marital bond between the late monarch and her husband Prince Philip. Perhaps, it's the romantic in Queen Elizabeth who understood, on a deeper level, the need for the Sussexes to prioritize their happiness, health, and marriage above their duty to the Royal Family.
