Insider claims Princess Anne’s dog went for another dog in ‘frenzy’ that lead to ‘tense atmosphere’ on Sandringham shoot

It’s been alleged that Princess Anne’s dog reportedly went after a gamekeeper's dog during a Boxing Day shoot at Sandringham

Princess Anne's dog alleged to have been involved in incident. Seen here the Princess Royal represents Her Majesty The Queen as the Reviewing Officer during The Sovereign's Parade
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
published

An insider is said to have claimed Princess Anne’s dog went for another dog in a “frenzy” that led to a “tense atmosphere” at a Boxing Day shoot at Sandringham.  

Each year the Royal Family are understood to come together for a traditional Boxing Day shoot if they’ve spent Christmas at Sandringham. Though last year it’s been alleged that things descended into a “tense atmosphere”. According to The Sun (opens in new tab), an insider has claimed one of Princess Anne’s Bull Terrier’s allegedly attacked the gamekeeper's dog. The publication claimed that both dogs survived though they suggested that there had been a lot of “screaming” that day.

The insider alleged, “The Boxing Day shoot’s a huge family affair so Anne took along her dog. It ran across the field straight at the gamekeeper’s dog and latched on to its ear. The Bull Terrier really went at it in a frenzy.”

Princess Anne, Princess Royal, with her bull terrier dog, seen driving her Land Rover Discovery as she attends the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on March 23, 2019

Princess Anne with a bull terrier dog in her Land Rover Discovery at Gatcombe Park on March 23, 2019

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The source went on to suggest that it “took a while” to reportedly remove Princess Anne’s dog from the ear of the other dog because it “had really sunk its teeth in”, alleging there “was a lot of blood and a lot of screaming and a lot of shouting”. Thankfully according to them “everyone was ok in the end”, apparently, though the insider also alleged that the ”atmosphere was extremely tense afterwards for some time”.

The publication reported that the local police and RSPCA in the area reportedly received no complaints or reports about this alleged Boxing Day incident, and the Royal Family haven’t confirmed it took place. Princess Anne previously pleaded guilty in 2002 to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control in a public place when another of her dogs bit two children. 

Princess Anne Walking Around Trade Stands With Two Of Her Bull Terrier Dogs At The British Horse Trials Championships At Gatcombe Park In Gloucestershire

Princess Anne walking two of her Bull Terrier dogs at the British Horse Trials Championships at Gatcombe Park in 1996

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

She has owned Bull Terriers for many years and has shown her love for them. And the Princess Royal isn’t the only member of the Royal Family to be known for their passion for a specific breed. The late Queen’s corgis were constant companions to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch throughout her reign.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s favorite dog breed is thought to be Jack Russell Terriers and the Queen Consort adopted two, Bluebell and Beth, from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. 

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with Beth, her jack-russell terrier

Queen Camilla with Beth, her Jack Russell Terrier

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have an affinity with Cocker Spaniels and shared a heartbreaking post in November 2020 to announce their pet dog Lupo had passed away. Since then, the Wales family have welcomed another canine member with another Cocker Spaniel, Orla. This special pet even featured in Princess Charlotte’s 7th birthday portrait.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

