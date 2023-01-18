Insider claims Princess Anne’s dog went for another dog in ‘frenzy’ that lead to ‘tense atmosphere’ on Sandringham shoot

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

An insider is said to have claimed Princess Anne’s dog went for another dog in a “frenzy” that led to a “tense atmosphere” at a Boxing Day shoot at Sandringham.

It’s been alleged that one of the Princess Royal’s Bull Terriers apparently went for the gamekeeper’s dog last year.

The insider claimed that “everyone was ok in the end” as reports of the supposed incident haven’t been confirmed.

Each year the Royal Family are understood to come together for a traditional Boxing Day shoot if they’ve spent Christmas at Sandringham. Though last year it’s been alleged that things descended into a “tense atmosphere”. According to The Sun (opens in new tab), an insider has claimed one of Princess Anne’s Bull Terrier’s allegedly attacked the gamekeeper's dog. The publication claimed that both dogs survived though they suggested that there had been a lot of “screaming” that day.

The insider alleged, “The Boxing Day shoot’s a huge family affair so Anne took along her dog. It ran across the field straight at the gamekeeper’s dog and latched on to its ear. The Bull Terrier really went at it in a frenzy.”

Princess Anne with a bull terrier dog in her Land Rover Discovery at Gatcombe Park on March 23, 2019 (Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The source went on to suggest that it “took a while” to reportedly remove Princess Anne’s dog from the ear of the other dog because it “had really sunk its teeth in”, alleging there “was a lot of blood and a lot of screaming and a lot of shouting”. Thankfully according to them “everyone was ok in the end”, apparently, though the insider also alleged that the ”atmosphere was extremely tense afterwards for some time”.

The publication reported that the local police and RSPCA in the area reportedly received no complaints or reports about this alleged Boxing Day incident, and the Royal Family haven’t confirmed it took place. Princess Anne previously pleaded guilty in 2002 to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control in a public place when another of her dogs bit two children.

Princess Anne walking two of her Bull Terrier dogs at the British Horse Trials Championships at Gatcombe Park in 1996 (Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

She has owned Bull Terriers for many years and has shown her love for them. And the Princess Royal isn’t the only member of the Royal Family to be known for their passion for a specific breed. The late Queen’s corgis were constant companions to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch throughout her reign.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s favorite dog breed is thought to be Jack Russell Terriers and the Queen Consort adopted two, Bluebell and Beth, from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Queen Camilla with Beth, her Jack Russell Terrier (Image credit: Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have an affinity with Cocker Spaniels and shared a heartbreaking post in November 2020 to announce their pet dog Lupo had passed away. Since then, the Wales family have welcomed another canine member with another Cocker Spaniel, Orla. This special pet even featured in Princess Charlotte’s 7th birthday portrait.