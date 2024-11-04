Princess Anne’s purple cape and knee high kitten heel boots was the most *her* outfit for a freezing day
The Princess Royal's signature style champions practicality and bold colours and her 2016 Cheltenham outfit was the epitome of this
Princess Anne’s purple cape and knee high kitten heel boots was the most *her* outfit for a cold day at Cheltenham races in 2016.
When it comes to her daily outfits the Princess Royal very much has a signature style and is a big fan of the best British clothing brands and practical pieces that will stand the test of time. She also loves a splash of bright colour and a silhouette that is a bit more statement - something we saw back in 2016 when she wore a bold purple cape styled with knee high boots to Cheltenham Races. As a retired equestrian herself, the King’s sister is a regular attendee of the races which are held every March and Princess Anne’s purple cape stood out from the crowd.
It was something a little different to the longline, fitted coats we often see the royals wear and yet it had the same level of smartness. The cape fell to just below her waist and featured a collar and trim in a deep purple tone. This also appeared to be a velvet fabric, which also provided a textural contrast to the tweed-style material of the rest of the cape.
The soft mottled mauve shade was carried through into the covered buttons running down the front, whilst the deeper purple matched her velvet skirt perfectly. Purple hues might not be a staple in everyone’s winter capsule wardrobe, but this colour has always been a go-to for the Princess Royal. She certainly showed how striking purple can be on that cold March day and the drape of her cape was gorgeous and feminine.
A cape like this is a great choice if you want another cosy layer, but don’t want your arms to be as restricted as they can sometimes feel in a coat. They also work beautifully with a whole range of outfits, from jeans and your best wool jumpers, to a knitted midi dress and for an evening out, they are particularly chic.
Princess Anne wore her purple cape with a velvet skirt, a purple and blue patterned scarf tucked into the neckline and a pair of kitten heel knee high boots. Throughout the colder months the senior royal favours knee high designs and they are one of our favourite footwear choices for delivering coverage when the temperatures are low, as well as a sense of sophistication.
Kitten heeled boots work day to night and are a brilliant alternative to higher heels if stilettos just aren’t for you. The Princess Royal’s pair looked to have been made from suede or suede-esque material and were plain, except for the seam running up the front.
They tied in with some of her other accessories as she stepped out carrying a black leather handbag and wearing black gloves. The only other pop of colour was her navy blue Fedora hat which echoed some of the tones in her scarf. It was a bold look, with plenty of layers to keep her warm and we wouldn’t have expected anything less from Princess Anne.
Given how much she enjoys re-wearing her staple wardrobe pieces we also wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the Princess Royal bring back either her cape, her boots or even both together at some point before next spring. Either way, Princess Anne’s signature style is something we can’t help but admire as she stays true to who she is and what she loves to wear.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
