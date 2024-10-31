Princess Anne's dainty gold drop earrings are her go-to for adding a dash of dazzle to her day to day dressing
Princess Anne loves this pair of gold drop earrings and they're the perfect accessory to add glamour in an understated way
Princess Anne's dainty gold drop earrings are her go-to accessory for adding a dash of sparkle to her day to day dressing.
Alongside championing the best British clothing brands, Princess Anne is famous for loving practical staples and it’s perhaps unsurprising that she takes a similar, very wearable approach to her jewellery. Although she has plenty of magnificent diamond-encrusted pieces in her collection, she often opts for something more subtle day-to-day and Princess Anne’s dainty gold drop earrings are so stunning. They’ve been pulled out of her jewellery box many times over the years and the Princess Royal recently wore them to QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot. For this fun outing Princess Anne looked cosy in a camel coat, checked scarf and brown boots - all pieces that would be in many people’s winter capsule wardrobe.
Her earrings of choice were the perfect match for this neutral and timeless outfit and were just visible above the high collar of her coat. Crafted from what looked to be gold, the earrings consisted of a round stud and dangling from each one was a diamond-shaped drop.
Shop Gold Drop Earrings
These are slightly more embellished than Princess Anne's pared-back earrings thanks to the beautiful crystals, but they're still relatively simple with their star-like design. The huggie hoop and drop look stunning together and these would work with casual and evening outfits.
These teardrop shaped earrings are made from gold-plated brass and also come in a silver tone too. They're so delicate and the pared-back design means these are perfect for adding a very subtle amount of sparkle to your everyday looks.
Engraved and gold plated, these statement stud earrings have a diamond shaped drop which has a carved surface for an added textural effect. They're crafted from gold plated brass and Oliver Bonas adds a protective coating to help preserve their tone.
If you want to invest in a luxurious pair of gold drop earrings then these are perfect and feature white topaz stones at the centre of the solid gold teardrops. The earrings have an antique finish and are sure to be a treasured piece in your collection for years to come.
Affordable and easy to wear, these drop earrings are a great addition to your jewellery collection for winter. The spherical shape is timeless and this pair are gold-plated, though they are also available in a silver plated design.
Whether or not this was the design intention, these drop details also resembled a four pointed star and they were beautifully pared-back, with no additional adornments. Princess Anne’s earrings were very dainty and understated which is in-keeping with her signature style and means that they’re also incredibly versatile when it comes to wearing them with outfits.
The Princess Royal has been spotted wearing these gold drop earrings several times over the past few years alone, including at Easter. Although there’s no-one who lives at Windsor Castle permanently, the Royal Family gather there every Easter and Princess Anne appeared to have her earrings on when she arrived for the traditional church service in March.
This time she wore them with an apple-green coat that had an asymmetric design and her earrings coordinated with her golden, cross shaped brooch pinned to one lapel. The King’s sister has also worn these earrings with a deep scarlet longline coat and knee high boots in February 2024 when she visited the Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Regiment.
No matter the outfit, Princess Anne’s dainty gold drop earrings work seamlessly with it and add a dash of dazzle without being overwhelmingly sparkly or too much for the daytime or work. They strike the right balance between adding a bit of glamour and being low-key and this is something that will be a factor for many people when they’re deciding on their jewellery for the day.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A drop earring design also makes a lovely change from studs and depending on whether you want something that’s solid gold, gold-plated or gold-toned, you can find a huge range of earrings to give you a similar feel whilst still being quite affordable. We have a feeling that we’ll be seeing the Princess Royal wear her own gold drop earrings plenty more times to royal events and occasions this year.
She loves to re-wear her favourite pieces on rotation and does so with another pair of her earrings, her Grima Pearl Earrings. The Princess Royal wore these at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding in 2005 and they feature a creamy white pearl set in a modern leaf-shaped design with diamonds. These are fabulous, though slightly more luxurious and precious, so it’s lovely to see her mix up her earring choices regularly.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Judy Murray shares desire to ‘keep challenging herself’ as she grows older - ‘We should never be afraid to step out of our comfort zone’
Judy Murray is making time for self-care and believes it's important to 'keep trying to find things that stimulate you' as you get older
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
How we test trainers to find the pair that will put a spring in your step
Here's how the woman&home team put the most comfortable trainers through their paces
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Kate Middleton's staple camel coat she's worn time and time again is well worth taking inspiration from
The Princess of Wales has a go-to camel coat and she's shown why an item like this is a brilliant addition to your winter wardrobe
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia layers up in style with checked coat, black bootcut jeans and chunky boots - it's ticked all our boxes for winter cosiness
Queen Letizia knows how to put together a chic yet warm outfit and her checked coat, jeans and chunky boots was a brilliant combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Mary’s red trousers and beige trench coat combination perfectly balances neutrals with colour for an elevated casual look - her cosy wool scarf is a winter must-have
Queen Mary of Denmark stepped out in a beautiful autumn outfit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Not sure what to get your friends for Christmas? Here's what we're buying our pals this year
And maybe a couple of bits for ourselves too
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Kate Middleton proved snuggly can still be stylish in her baseball cap, padded jacket and pretty pink Fair Isle jumper look
The Princess of Wales once went to the beach in the most cosy yet chic outfit and her style combination has given us plenty of inspiration
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton proved pumpkin orange is far more wearable than you think - her cosy coat has us excited to wear the shade more this season
Pippa Middleton gave a masterclass in how to style bold colours back in 2012 when she wore a pumpkin orange coat in London
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne was the epitome of cosy elegance in snowy white coat and suede knee high boots for family outing
The Princess Royal wore a beautiful white coat and tan suede boots on Christmas Day last year and showed how timeless these pieces are
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Queen Mary's cosy coats were a masterclass in styling sophisticated winter wear
Kate Middleton and Queen Mary's winter wardrobes are unrivalled - and they looked incredible when they came together as a duo
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published