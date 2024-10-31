Princess Anne's dainty gold drop earrings are her go-to for adding a dash of dazzle to her day to day dressing

Princess Anne's dainty gold drop earrings are her go-to accessory for adding a dash of sparkle to her day to day dressing.

Alongside championing the best British clothing brands, Princess Anne is famous for loving practical staples and it’s perhaps unsurprising that she takes a similar, very wearable approach to her jewellery. Although she has plenty of magnificent diamond-encrusted pieces in her collection, she often opts for something more subtle day-to-day and Princess Anne’s dainty gold drop earrings are so stunning. They’ve been pulled out of her jewellery box many times over the years and the Princess Royal recently wore them to QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot. For this fun outing Princess Anne looked cosy in a camel coat, checked scarf and brown boots - all pieces that would be in many people’s winter capsule wardrobe.

Her earrings of choice were the perfect match for this neutral and timeless outfit and were just visible above the high collar of her coat. Crafted from what looked to be gold, the earrings consisted of a round stud and dangling from each one was a diamond-shaped drop.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Gold Drop Earrings

Orelia Crystal Star Earrings £25 at John Lewis These are slightly more embellished than Princess Anne's pared-back earrings thanks to the beautiful crystals, but they're still relatively simple with their star-like design. The huggie hoop and drop look stunning together and these would work with casual and evening outfits. Anthropologie Teardrop Earrings £32 at Anthropologie These teardrop shaped earrings are made from gold-plated brass and also come in a silver tone too. They're so delicate and the pared-back design means these are perfect for adding a very subtle amount of sparkle to your everyday looks. Oliver Bonas Drop Earrings £48 at Oliver Bonas Engraved and gold plated, these statement stud earrings have a diamond shaped drop which has a carved surface for an added textural effect. They're crafted from gold plated brass and Oliver Bonas adds a protective coating to help preserve their tone. Oradina Gem Drop Earrings Was £138.52, Now £124.27 at Nordstrom If you want to invest in a luxurious pair of gold drop earrings then these are perfect and feature white topaz stones at the centre of the solid gold teardrops. The earrings have an antique finish and are sure to be a treasured piece in your collection for years to come. HUSH Serina Ball Drop Earrings £28 at John Lewis Affordable and easy to wear, these drop earrings are a great addition to your jewellery collection for winter. The spherical shape is timeless and this pair are gold-plated, though they are also available in a silver plated design. ALEXCRAFT Gold Pendant Earrings £12.99 at Amazon These earrings are shaped like a water droplet and they would be a lovely addition to any outfit this season, whether you're wearing jeans and a cosy jumper or your favourite partywear look. They're made from brass with a gold plated hook.

Whether or not this was the design intention, these drop details also resembled a four pointed star and they were beautifully pared-back, with no additional adornments. Princess Anne’s earrings were very dainty and understated which is in-keeping with her signature style and means that they’re also incredibly versatile when it comes to wearing them with outfits.

The Princess Royal has been spotted wearing these gold drop earrings several times over the past few years alone, including at Easter. Although there’s no-one who lives at Windsor Castle permanently, the Royal Family gather there every Easter and Princess Anne appeared to have her earrings on when she arrived for the traditional church service in March.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

This time she wore them with an apple-green coat that had an asymmetric design and her earrings coordinated with her golden, cross shaped brooch pinned to one lapel. The King’s sister has also worn these earrings with a deep scarlet longline coat and knee high boots in February 2024 when she visited the Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Regiment.

No matter the outfit, Princess Anne’s dainty gold drop earrings work seamlessly with it and add a dash of dazzle without being overwhelmingly sparkly or too much for the daytime or work. They strike the right balance between adding a bit of glamour and being low-key and this is something that will be a factor for many people when they’re deciding on their jewellery for the day.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A drop earring design also makes a lovely change from studs and depending on whether you want something that’s solid gold, gold-plated or gold-toned, you can find a huge range of earrings to give you a similar feel whilst still being quite affordable. We have a feeling that we’ll be seeing the Princess Royal wear her own gold drop earrings plenty more times to royal events and occasions this year.

She loves to re-wear her favourite pieces on rotation and does so with another pair of her earrings, her Grima Pearl Earrings. The Princess Royal wore these at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding in 2005 and they feature a creamy white pearl set in a modern leaf-shaped design with diamonds. These are fabulous, though slightly more luxurious and precious, so it’s lovely to see her mix up her earring choices regularly.