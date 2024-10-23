Princess Anne was the epitome of cosy elegance in snowy white coat and suede knee high boots for family outing

Princess Anne was the epitome of cosy elegance in her snowy white coat and suede knee high boots on Christmas Day in 2023.

At this time of year when we’re bundled up in our layers it can sometimes feel hard to achieve a balance between practicality and stylishness with our outfits. However, Princess Anne has shown plenty of times over the years that cosiness and elegance do go hand-in-hand. The Princess Royal is a big fan of the best British clothing brands and has plenty of functional staples in her collection for when she ventures outside in the cold and wet weather. She tends to gravitate towards classic pieces and her white coat and suede boots are the epitome of this.

This combination was the basis of her Christmas Day outfit last year and she looked comfortable and chic as she walked to church with the rest of the Royal Family. Compared to other coat colours a white coat might not seem like the most practical tone for your winter capsule wardrobe, but paler colours like white and cream are neutrals and incredibly easy to wear, especially styled with warm or light shades.

(Image credit: Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Shop White Coats

Zara Longline Coat £69.99 at Zara Fastened at the front with two neat buttons, this single-breasted coat is a classic piece that's well worth picking up. The soft ecru shade is beautiful and the long length and lapel collar give this a smart feel. Phase Eight Nicci Coat Was £239, Now £191.20 at John Lewis You can currently save 20% on this stunning white coat and it's the perfect piece to invest in when you want warmth and style combined. It's crafted from a wool blend fabric and has a shawl collar and a tie-waist belt. BCBGeneration Boucle Coat Was £203.20, Now £122.89 at Nordstrom If you prefer a slightly shorter coat then this is perfect and it's made from boucle-style material that will add a touch of texture to any outfit. This coat features notched lapels, front welt pockets and a double button closure.

Shop Brown Knee High Boots

LifeStride Knee High Boots Was £106.51, Now £73.73 at Nordstrom A pair of tan knee high boots is such a great footwear choice when you want to be cosy and these would go with everything from knitted midi dresses to a denim skirt and jumper. They have a subtle Western-inspired design that's so on-trend right now and a traction sole for extra stability. M&S Suede Boots £125 at M&S Crafted from soft, panelled suede, these knee-high boots have a comfy mid-height block heel. This has a slightly stacked shape and the cool chisel toe also gives these a Western feel. The three-quarter zip on the inside ensures that you can put these on with ease. Lilley Tan Knee High Boots £29.99 at Amazon These knee high boots are very affordable and have such a timeless design, with the rounded toe and block heel. The buckled straps give them an equestrian edge without being too much and the soft tan shade would look especially amazing with a white coat.

The contrast is then not quite as intense as it might be if you wore a darker coat, but still makes an impact. Like a black or camel coat, a white coat can also bring a sense of formality to an outfit that can help to dress up even a casual look like jeans and an oversized roll neck jumper.

Princess Anne’s snowy white coat had a higher neckline and a straight silhouette that allowed plenty of room for her to wear a dress or skirt underneath. This is a go-to style for her when it comes to coats and this one fell to just below her knees. The military-style buttons were large and covered in matching fabric, but there were no other adornments.

If you’re looking for a new winter coat, it’s always great to look out for simpler, timeless designs that suit you and your style. That way, they will never go out of style and will work seamlessly with the staples you already have. The Princess Royal took this approach again when it came to her footwear and opted for a pair of suede knee high boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Knee high boots are brilliant for cold days as they cover so much of your leg and the tan tone of Princess Anne’s boots looked lovely with her bright white coat. They had zips running up the sides, low block heels and what looked to be a few delicate tassels hanging down. These were a twist on the otherwise very classic design, but didn’t detract from their wearability.

We’ve seen the King’s sister wear these particular boots a few times before and this is very much in-keeping with her fashion ethos of re-wearing her favourite pieces time and time again. Princess Anne made her outfit even more cosy and chic with the addition of some chocolate brown leather gloves, a camel and grey £150 Highgrove Heritage scarf and brown suede bag.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Keeping to a warm neutral colour palette with her accessories allowed the white coat to shine and also gave her look a sense of cohesion. The gloves and bag were a darker shade of brown than her boots but they both had warm undertones which worked well together.

So many of these pieces will likely get re-worn this winter as Princess Anne returns to her old favourites and we can’t wait to see what outfit she steps out in on Christmas Day 2024.