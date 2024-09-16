Princess Anne’s chocolate brown knee high boots prove comfort and style go hand-in-hand on cold autumn days
The Princess Royal has just re-worn her trusty brown knee high boots and reminded us that practicality and style are the perfect pairing
Princess Anne’s knee high boots are the perfect autumn footwear choice when you want maximum style and comfort combined.
There’s so much to consider when you’re putting together your autumn capsule wardrobe, from colour palette to silhouette, but there’s another factor that’s often overlooked - practicality. Princess Anne is the Queen of Practical Styling and she’s earned this reputation after years of putting together timeless yet chic outfits which always suit the weather. She’s not one to shy away from wearing gloves in spring if the weather is cold, or bringing out her best wellies in the rain when she’s out in the countryside.
Princess Anne lives at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire which means a lot of time spent outdoors and when she wants to look stylish but be comfortable she reaches for a pair of trusty Dubarry knee high boots. They were her footwear of choice for an engagement on 13th September at the ISDS International Sheep Dog Trials in Lanarkshire, Scotland.
The Princess Royal is the Patron of the International Sheep Dog Society and arrived for her visit in what looks to be a pair of chocolate brown Dubarry Galway knee high boots. Princess Anne’s knee high boots are a far cry from the suede Russell & Bromley pair that Queen Camilla loves, but they’re perfect for adding a countryside chic feel to an outfit and keeping your feet dry.
The Galway boots are an investment at £379 and Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes it's one worth making as they get “better with age”.
"Dubarry boots are right up there with Barbour jackets as a country chic wardrobe staple, and can count everyone from Geri Halliwell to Duchess Sophie as fans,” explains Caroline. "The double strap design is very distinctive, they're about as practical as it gets, and brown tones are huge for autumn this year. The best news? They only get better with age, so it's an investment worth making."
The boots are waterproof and breathable, which was a great combination for Princess Anne at the Sheep Dog Trials. They’re also stunning, with their iconic stripes across the sides and although there are various shades available, the deep brown hue of the Princess Royal’s boots was fabulous and we've seen her wear them before.
A pair of brown knee high boots is such a staple to have in your collection as they are so easy to wear and work so well with earthy neutral shades like khaki, camel and beige. The senior royal styled her Dubarry boots with a pair of trousers tucked into them. These were a mossy green-grey shade and if you want to create a really streamlined look with your knee high boots then a pair of leggings, skinny jeans or other fitted trousers tuck in seamlessly.
To dress up a pair of more sturdy brown knee high boots, you can easily also wear them with a knitted midi dress and throw a longline coat over the top. Princess Anne chose to keep her outfit very casual and cosy on this chilly autumn day and added a black pea coat with a smart collar and layered what appeared to be a waterproof jacket over the top.
Her vibrant scarf, featuring a pattern of yellow, purple, red and green shades, was tucked into the top of her coat, ensuring she was warm all day long. This was a quintessential Princess Anne look that we can all draw inspiration from this autumn - particularly when it comes to her boots.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
