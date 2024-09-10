Princess Anne’s husband was granted special privilege by Queen Elizabeth after major family change - and only one other adult royal got it too

Princess Anne’s husband was granted a special privilege by Queen Elizabeth after she made a major family change in 2022.

If the late Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year on the throne hadn’t already been busy enough, she chose to implement a major family change over her Platinum Jubilee weekend that set a remarkable new precedent. Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee celebrations it was confirmed by the Palace that only working members of the Royal Family would be joining her on the balcony at Trooping the Colour in 2022. This captured the attention of fans around the world as previously she had opened up the balcony to the full extended Royal Family, including her cousins and their children, whether they undertook official duties or not.

However, Princess Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence was granted the special privilege of appearing on the balcony alongside his wife, despite not being a working royal. He was one of only two royal adults to be given this dispensation, as all others there undertake royal duties.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

At the time a source claimed to Town&Country that Queen Elizabeth was "happy" for Sir Timothy "to attend as a frequent attendee and support to the Princess Royal on official engagements". The retired naval officer often accompanies his wife on engagements, both at home and abroad, and is present for Royal Family church services and other big events.

It seems that despite not permitting other non-working royals to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Queen Elizabeth chose to make an exception for her son-in-law in recognition of his key role in supporting Princess Anne. Her son Peter Phillips previously explained in ITV’s Anne: The Princess Royal at 70 how much of a vital role his stepfather plays.

"They both have an understanding of what being a part of the wider family means and what is required," he said, adding that he gives his mother "strong support".

(Image credit: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Since King Charles ascended the throne he has upheld his mother’s new tradition of having only working royals on the balcony - also with the exception of Sir Timothy Laurence. Exceptions are also made for King Charles’s grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are all high up in the royal line of succession and are also the children of working royals.

During the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour Lady Louise Windsor and her younger brother James, Earl of Wessex joined them on the balcony. Lady Louise also stood with her parents Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie on the balcony at Trooping the Colour this year too. At the time of the Jubilee, Lady Louise was 18, making her the second adult to be given special dispensation. It’s thought that she and her brother are allowed to attend, when they don’t have other commitments, as they are the children of working royals and members of the immediate Royal Family.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Whatever the reason, Sir Timothy, Lady Louise and James have this rare privilege whilst other close family members like Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice haven’t been seen on the balcony since 2019. The decision that’s been carried on by King Charles is in line with his reported desire to streamline the monarchy in recent years.

It means that there are now only a few times annually where we get a glimpse of more of the Royal Family come together, both working royals and non-working royals alike. Perhaps the most public of these occasions is when they walk to church in Norfolk on Christmas Day. It’s always lovely to see them reuniting to celebrate the festive season and we expect to see this once again this December.