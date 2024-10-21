Princess Anne looked so cosy-chic in her classic camel coat, mid-calf boots and sentimental scarf

Princess Anne looked so cosy-chic in her classic camel coat, mid-calf boots and a sentimental scarf as she enjoyed a day at the races.

Princess Anne has never been afraid to stick to her signature style and she loves championing the best British clothing brands and focusing on practicality. Steering away from trends, the Princess Royal prefers to invest in timeless staples and it doesn’t come much more classic than her knee length camel coat. She wore this on 19th October when she attended the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse and styled it with a pair of mid-calf length boots and a sentimental knitted scarf. Her Royal Highness looked cosy and chic in this outfit combination and her camel coat would be a brilliant addition to anyone’s winter capsule wardrobe.

She popped the collar and wore it with at least one button undone at the top, giving it a more relaxed feel and also giving a tiny glimpse at her chocolate brown outfit underneath. Princess Anne’s camel coat fell to her knees and had panelling to create a skirt-like drape.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

This is one of her favourite coat silhouettes for wearing with skirts or dresses underneath and allows room for their swathes of fabric. The camel tone was stunning and makes a great alternative to an equally classic black coat. Camels, beiges and tans work well with warm neutrals like khaki and brown, as well as with lighter shades like white or ecru, and can be a lovely way to lift the colour palette of an outfit.

Camel coats, especially tailored ones, can also give an outfit a smarter feel whilst still being a lovely pairing with casual looks like jeans and your best wool jumpers. Princess Anne accentuated the cosiness of her outfit for a day at the races with chocolate brown accessories that included mid-calf length boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Not everyone will be a big fan of knee high boots and mid-calf boots give your legs some extra coverage on chilly days without being quite so longline. The Princess Royal’s boots had slouchy sides and a band running along the top, as well as a flat heel that was totally in-keeping with her preference for functional clothing and footwear.

She coordinated her gloves to her boots, opting for deep brown leather gloves that she wore tucked inside her coat sleeves. The senior royal is regularly spotted wearing gloves to engagements and visits, even during summer, and matching her gloves to her boots gave this British Champions Day outfit a sense of cohesion.

She added even more warmth with her knitted scarf which had a striped design that incorporated camel, black and white in a checked pattern. According to Hello!, it’s understood that this scarf comes from King Charles’s country home, Highgrove House, and was allegedly gifted to her and other royals for Christmas last year.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

This £150 Highgrove Heritage scarf is part of a collaboration between Highgrove House and The Prince’s Foundation. Made from merino wool, both Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence wore one when they walked to church on Christmas Day in 2023, as did their niece Lady Louise Windsor. If His Majesty did indeed give these scarfs to his family for Christmas, then the Princess Royal could be seen to have made a special nod to her brother with her recent outfit.

This is one of several visits to the Berkshire racecourse so far this year for Princess Anne, who is a former equestrian and continues to take a keen interest in the sport since retiring.