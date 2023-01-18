Prince William reveals who's a better cook between him and Kate Middleton and jokes about his 'lumpy' sauces

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William revealed the better cook between him and Kate Middleton during a visit to a Slough charity on Tuesday, much to the delight of royal fans.

The Prince of Wales made the exciting revelation at Aik Sath, or Together as One, while participating in a culinary workshop with young people.

Prince William has shared a sweet glimpse into his home life with Kate Middleton at Adelaide Cottage, revealing which one of them is better at cooking during his latest public engagement.

The Prince of Wales visited Aik Sath, or Together as One, in Slough on Tuesday, where he met with the charity's organizers and users to learn more about its work and mission.

The organization was set up 25 years ago in response to gang violence and today supports young carers in the local area by teaching them life skills, such as cooking healthy meals and food nutrition. The future King's appearance was initially planned to place in September but was postponed at the last minute after Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.

Having finally gotten around to rescheduling, Prince William was greeted by volunteers of the Slough charity shortly after arriving at the center at 10 am.

Wearing a blue apron over his maroon jumper, the 40-year-old beamed as he joined young people for a cooking workshop in the center's kitchen.

(Image credit: Getty)

Speaking to chef Kevin Muhammad, William also spoke candidly about his own culinary background.

"I do a bit of cooking, Catherine is a very good cook," he revealed. "I'm a bit of a breakfast man, I do a good breakfast."

"A full English?" Muhammad asked.

"A full English breakfast," William replied, before adding, "Steaks, I cook a mean steak." He then revealed that he "occasionally" will whip up a peppercorn sauce, but admittedly struggles to achieve the ideal consistency.

(Image credit: Getty)

"I do actually find the sauces harder," he said. "My sauces tend to come out quite dry and lumpy, so I have got to work harder on my sauces."

Prince William later sat down with the service's staff and users to find out more about its positive impact on their lives. The royal reportedly discussed a number of pressing issues with the group, including the cost-of-living crisis and their concerns about gang violence and knife crime.