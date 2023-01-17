Sausage saga could've sparked early days of Harry and William's sibling feud, Princess Diana's butler claims
Princess Diana's former butler suspects that sausages may have been the start of Harry and William's sibling rivalry
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
According to Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, a bicker about sausages may have shone a light on the beginning day of Prince Harry and Prince William's sibling feud.
- Prince Harry opened up on the ongoing tensions between him and his brother, Prince William, in his long-awaited memoir, laying bare details of their strained relationship and 'heir and spare' mentality.
- Now, Paul Burrell has shared an insight into meal times with the princes when they were young boys.
- In other royal news, this rare Kate Middleton video of her singing in her school play aged 11 will melt your heart.
Paul Burrell, who worked serving Princess Diana from 1987 until her death in 1997, shared an insight into, Prince Harry and Prince William's childhoods living at Kensington Palace.
Speaking to The Sun, he alleged that he watched on as Prince Harry questioned why Prince William was given more sausages than him at breakfast.
Paul claims that Prince Harry would ask, "How come he gets three?" when Prince William was served one more sausage than him on his breakfast plate.
"When I look back now, I think maybe I was glimpsing the dynamic at play," Paul explained
"One time I saw the nanny give William three sausages at breakfast and Harry had two."
Paul went on to recall that the boys' nanny replied, "William needs filling up more than you. He’s going to be king one day."
"Harry would fall quiet and suck it up, but that’s what he had to contend with, even in his own home," Paul continued, detailing young Harry's dismay.
In his Spare memoir, Prince Harry shared details of an alleged physical altercation between him and Prince William, that is said to have occurred during the time he and Meghan Markle were living at Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace.
After claiming that Prince William had dubbed Meghan "rude", "difficult" and "abrasive", Harry wrote of how his brother knocked him to the ground in the kitchen of the cottage, shattering a dog bowl when he landed.
"It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.
"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," the tell-all book reads.
-
-
Hot Tools Blow Dryer Brush review: we try the 2-in-1 Volumiser
Our contributing beauty editor's honest Hot Tools Blow Dryer Brush review – do multiple attachments mean easier styling?
By Lucy Abbersteen • Published
-
Nikki in Silent Witness: Does she have children and how does the 2023 season of the intense drama hint at her heart-breaking past?
If you love Nikki in Silent Witness you might be wondering more about her backstory after she had a special moment in the latest season
By Emma Shacklock • Published