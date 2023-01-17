This rare Kate Middleton video of her singing in her school play aged 11 will melt your heart

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

An unearthed Kate Middleton video of her singing in her school play at just 11-years-old has gone viral and royal fans are rather impressed.

While Kate Middleton is known to be musically talented when it comes to playing the piano, it turns out she's a rather sweet singer too.

A decades-old video of the Princess of Wales performing in My Fair Lady as a little girl has melted our hearts.

Kate Middleton wowed the world with her piano playing skills when she first hosted her Together At Christmas carol concert in 2021, tickling the ivories once again for the special event in 2022.

Royal fans have also been treated to a glimpse at the Princess of Wales' singing abilities, with an old video from Kate Middleton's childhood doing the rounds on social media.

The footage, captured when Kate was around 11-years-old, shows the future Queen Consort as a young girl in her school production of My Fair Lady.

Naturally, Kate was the leading lady in the show, playing the role of Eliza Doolittle and singing her heart out to Wouldn't it be Loverly - cockney accent and all.

A post shared by The Wales Family (@teatimewiththewales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The clip resurfaced on the web a few years ago but is cropping up on social media once again, going viral on TikTok.

Taking to the stage, young Kate looked adorable with a basket in-hand, wrapped up in a shawl.

It's thought that Kate performed in the play during her time at St Andrew’s School in Berkshire, where she was raised by Carole and Michael Middleton alongside her siblings, Pippa and James.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate, who is now a proud mother-of-three, recently joked that a solo singing performance would be off the cards nowadays, admitting her kids "wouldn't forgive" her if she sang aloud at her 2022 Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

In a snippet from the special evening shared on TikTok, Kate was captured chatting away to British tenor Alfie Boe about her own singing abilities.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the footage, shared by Francis Page Media on the video app, Kate can be heard being asked whether she would be getting up in front of the crowd to sing a hymn solo.

Laughing, she joked, "Next time! I think I need a bit more practice.

"On the piano you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing," Princess Catherine, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Prince William, added.

"Actually my children probably wouldn't forgive me - I'm not sure whether they think I've got a particularly good singing voice. I'll have to have some lessons."