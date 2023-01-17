Queen consort Camilla 'determined to make Kate's life a nightmare' claims royal insider

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A royal insider has claimed that Queen consort Camilla is in an alleged feud with Kate Middleton that has been going on for years.

It is claimed that the Queen and her step-daughter-in-law have had a frosty relationship for some time, and it's all down to status.

An insider source told Radar Online (opens in new tab), "Camilla can't stop gloating and is determined to make Kate's life a nightmare." The insider further explained that this began many years ago, as far back as the first time that Catherine's parents first visited a royal palace. The source claimed that Camilla believed it was, "fitting and proper the Middletons use the servants entrance like the rest of the merchants."

The source also added that Camilla wants her children, Laura and Tom, to receive knighthood "as befits the offspring of Britain's queen." Reportedly, the Prince and Princess of Wales are not keen on this idea and have been pushing back on this request. However, the source added that Prince William and Catherine felt they had very, "little chance of success," as the insider added, "for the moment, Charles and Camilla hold all the cards."

Of course, there is constant speculation that women who have married into the royal family are feuding with one another and are consumed with status and formality inside the family.

However, other reports have claimed that Camilla and Kate have always got along well and the Queen consort has even publically praised the Princess in recent months. Just a few months ago, Duchess Camilla praised the ‘very natural’ Kate Middleton as she spoke about why she asked her step-daughter-in-law to photograph her for her Country Life magazine cover. Camilla also spoke about the fun they had while doing the shoot together, "They are very good pictures. She does it very naturally. We had a lot of fun doing it."

Despite recent speculation, the pair have even appeared united at recent joint royal engagements. Commentators have highlighted the respect the Princess has for the Queen and even at recent events have spoken about how Kate Middleton has allowed Camilla to shine as Queen Consort during their first State Visit since taking on new titles.

At present, the Princess of Wales has been at the center of rumors surrounding her cold relationship with her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. It has been suggested that Kate Middleton had an ‘awkward’ moment with Meghan Markle, and it all started when the Duchess of Sussex borrowed Catherine's lip gloss.