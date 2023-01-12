Kate Middleton’s ‘awkward’ moment with Meghan Markle - and it all started with a lip gloss!

Prince Harry has claimed in his memoir that the Princess of Wales was 'taken aback' after a lip gloss request from Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton’s ‘awkward’ moment with Meghan Markle revealed in Spare; seen here they attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Prince Harry’s memoir claims Kate Middleton had an “awkward” moment with Meghan Markle back in 2018 and that it all started with a lip gloss. 

Since Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was published on January 10 more surprising revelations have emerged to join those already circulating. This includes his claims about King Charles’ wild morning routine and the details on that alleged Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton fall-out around the time of the Sussexes’ wedding. And this wasn’t the only time he got candid about an exchange between the sisters-in-law. According to Page Six (opens in new tab), Prince Harry made claims in Spare about Kate Middleton’s “awkward” moment with Meghan Markle - and it apparently started with a lip gloss! 

The Duke of Sussex, who is fifth in the royal line of succession, reportedly recalled a time just before the ‘Fab Four’ went on stage at the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018. He suggested that Meghan had asked if she could borrow Kate’s lip gloss as she’d forgotten hers.  

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In the memoir, Prince Harry is said to have described this request as an “American thing” and said that the Princess of Wales was rather surprised by it as well as by how Meghan went on to apply said lip gloss. 

“Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube,” he supposedly wrote. “Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced.”

Whilst it’s not clear which beauty product the senior royals shared, Kate Middleton’s favorite pink lip gloss Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector is understood to be one of her go-tos and it’s possible it could’ve been this. Either way, despite the minor cause of this alleged “awkward” moment, Prince Harry reflected in Spare on how he believed the press picked up on the atmosphere.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

He suggested they “sensed” that “something bigger” was going on, though the royal felt that it was a moment that the four of them “should’ve been able to laugh about”. The forum appearance came just a few months before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Windsor Castle wedding and he speculated that Kate could’ve been “on edge”, claiming it was because she was “going to be compared to, and forced to compete with, Meg.”

Two years later Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” as senior royals and settled in their Santa Barbara mansion. In their shocking Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, the Duchess of Sussex described Kate as a “good person” and urged people not to compare them negatively to each other. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in the Royal Box on Centre Court

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

"They really seem to want a narrative of a hero and a villain," Meghan declared, before adding, "She's a good person. So much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity where if you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't need to hate me."

It’s not yet known when the Sussexes and Waleses might next reunite and Prince William and Kate have yet to undertake their first official public engagement since the memoir was published.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest