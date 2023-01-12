Kate Middleton’s ‘awkward’ moment with Meghan Markle - and it all started with a lip gloss!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry’s memoir claims Kate Middleton had an “awkward” moment with Meghan Markle back in 2018 and that it all started with a lip gloss.

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex apparently described a moment back in 2018 when Meghan Markle asked to borrow Kate Middleton’s lip gloss.

According to him, this request shocked the Princess of Wales and he claimed she “grimaced” at the time.

Since Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was published on January 10 more surprising revelations have emerged to join those already circulating. This includes his claims about King Charles’ wild morning routine and the details on that alleged Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton fall-out around the time of the Sussexes’ wedding. And this wasn’t the only time he got candid about an exchange between the sisters-in-law. According to Page Six (opens in new tab), Prince Harry made claims in Spare about Kate Middleton’s “awkward” moment with Meghan Markle - and it apparently started with a lip gloss!

The Duke of Sussex, who is fifth in the royal line of succession, reportedly recalled a time just before the ‘Fab Four’ went on stage at the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018. He suggested that Meghan had asked if she could borrow Kate’s lip gloss as she’d forgotten hers.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In the memoir, Prince Harry is said to have described this request as an “American thing” and said that the Princess of Wales was rather surprised by it as well as by how Meghan went on to apply said lip gloss.

“Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube,” he supposedly wrote. “Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced.”

Whilst it’s not clear which beauty product the senior royals shared, Kate Middleton’s favorite pink lip gloss Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector is understood to be one of her go-tos and it’s possible it could’ve been this. Either way, despite the minor cause of this alleged “awkward” moment, Prince Harry reflected in Spare on how he believed the press picked up on the atmosphere.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

He suggested they “sensed” that “something bigger” was going on, though the royal felt that it was a moment that the four of them “should’ve been able to laugh about”. The forum appearance came just a few months before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Windsor Castle wedding and he speculated that Kate could’ve been “on edge”, claiming it was because she was “going to be compared to, and forced to compete with, Meg.”

Two years later Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” as senior royals and settled in their Santa Barbara mansion. In their shocking Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, the Duchess of Sussex described Kate as a “good person” and urged people not to compare them negatively to each other.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

"They really seem to want a narrative of a hero and a villain," Meghan declared, before adding, "She's a good person. So much of what I have seen play out is this idea of polarity where if you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't need to hate me."

It’s not yet known when the Sussexes and Waleses might next reunite and Prince William and Kate have yet to undertake their first official public engagement since the memoir was published.