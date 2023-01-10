All the details on that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton fallout finally revealed by Prince Harry including terse text exchange about a dress

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has shared more details about Meghan Markle's tense text message conversation with Kate Middleton about Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress in his new memoir, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex claims he found Meghan 'sobbing on the floor' after the Princess of Wales complained to her that Princess Charlotte's dress for the 2018 royal wedding was ill-fitting.

Prince Harry has shared new details about an alleged text message conversation that took place between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton ahead of his royal wedding to the Suits star in 2018.

The shocking account has been included in the Duke of Sussex's first memoir, Spare, which has officially been released today (January 10). Elsewhere in the 416-page tell-all, Prince Harry alleges that Prince William 'knocked' him over at Nottingham Cottage during an argument about Meghan and reveals how he lost his virginity at 17 to an older woman.

Prince Harry has also addressed the infamous 'flower girl' argument between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, which made headlines in the run-up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding. At the time, it was reported that Meghan had made the Princess of Wales cry over her 'demands' about the fit of Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress. The Duchess of Sussex disputed this story in her CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, claiming that it was she, and not Kate, who had been left in tears after their conversation.

Palace officials allegedly refused to counter the reports that Meghan had upset Kate by issuing a public statement, which only fueled the Sussexes' growing frustration with the Firm.

Recalling his own take on the incident in Spare, Prince Harry reveals that he found Meghan 'sobbing' on the floor just four days before their royal wedding.

"Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on a home," the Princess of Wales allegedly wrote in a text to Meghan.

Harry claims that because the dresses were French couture, and had been hand-sewn without a fitting, it "wasn't a big shock" to discover they didn't fit perfectly.

The 38-year-old said that Meghan, who was also dealing with the news that her father, Thomas Markle, had staged photographs for paparazzi ahead of the royal wedding, took a day to respond to Kate. When she did reply, the former actress allegedly told Kate that "the tailor has been standing by since 8 am" at Kensington Palace and asked for her to "take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing."

The Princess of Wales reportedly responded, "Fine."

Harry also claims that "Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father" and that "Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses."

He recalls that he assured Meghan that "Kate hadn't meant any harm" during the terse exchange before adding that the future Queen Consort had apologized with flowers and a card the following day.

womanandhome.com has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.