Princess Beatrice emulated aunt Sophie Wessex’s flawless style on the biggest stage ever

Princess Beatrice emulated Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s flawless style on the biggest stage ever just a year apart.

It seems the Princess might have taken some style inspiration from her aunt after opting to wear the Emilia Wickstead dress on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Kate Middleton’s dresses consistently wow the crowds at major royal engagements and events but she’s not the only royal fashion icon making waves. Her aunt-in-law Sophie Wessex’s blue and green ensemble in December proved blue and green should always be seen and the Countess of Wessex went glam in a sophisticated cream coat in Scotland last November. And it seems that one of the late Queen’s grandchildren is equally as inspired by Sophie as Princess Beatrice emulated her style with a pink dress on one of the biggest stages.

When it comes to royal events it doesn’t come much bigger than Trooping the Color - the monarch’s annual birthday parade typically held in June. In recent years plenty of members of the immediate and extended Royal Family have marked the occasion.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

They gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in front of huge crowds to watch the RAF flypast. And for this major event in 2019 - the last to be held at this palace and in this scale prior to the Platinum Jubilee - Princess Beatrice went all out. She wore a petal-pink dress said to be from Emilia Wickstead which featured intricate lace detailing down the long sleeves.

It had an elegant fit-and-flare design and the royal accessorized with a black headband with a very spring-like white flower decoration. This was an eye-catching outfit and it wasn’t the first time that it’s appeared at a special occasion.

It seems that intentionally or not, Princess Beatrice emulated Sophie Wessex’s style as the Countess previously wore the same stunning dress to Royal Ascot in June 2018 - a year earlier.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She wore it with pale pink court heels and a matching clutch bag which was also decorated with white flowers. Her hair accessory was a statement fascinator in a similar shade of pink with black accents to complement the applique on the sleeves.

Whilst Princess Beatrice wore her hair down in loose waves under her headband for Trooping the Color, Sophie’s blonde locks were tied up in a sophisticated chignon at the back of her head. This beautiful pastel look is certainly worthy of being seen twice.

And although they didn’t wear the same outfit like this Emilia Wickstead design, Sophie Wessex seemed to have emulated Princess Beatrice’s style at Ascot last year.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Here the Countess wowed in a bluebell-toned broderie anglaise style dress with elbow-length sleeves and back in 2019 her niece also wore a broderie anglaise dress in this same shade. Whilst these instances could be coincidence it’s lovely to think that these royal women are inspiring each other with their choice of designers, patterns and colors.