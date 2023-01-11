We can't get over King Charles' wild morning routine and it's so different to the Queen's

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles’ wild morning routine was revealed in Prince Harry's memoir and it couldn’t be more different to Queen Elizabeth’s.

His Majesty is said to have started each day the same way when his sons were growing up, according to Prince Harry’s new memoir.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have claimed that his royal father used to do headstands in private and was “like a skilled acrobat”.

This royal news comes as there was sad news for King Charles and Prince William as they lost a family member the day Prince Harry’s memoir was released.

Whilst it might be the revelations surrounding the Prince of Wales that have so far been catching some of the most attention leading up to the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, his brother wasn’t the only royal to get a mention. The Duke of Sussex also made claims about his father, including his allegation that King Charles’ heartbreaking plea to his sons about his “final years”. Amongst the more shocking claims to have emerged or been reported, it’s been suggested that Prince Harry also revealed King Charles’ wild morning routine.

According to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), in Spare it was claimed that His Majesty would start the day with headstands in private in his underwear in the years when Prince Harry was growing up.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty)

The Prince specifically mentioned this happening at Balmoral and shared apprehension at what he would find if he tried to enter his father’s rooms.

“He performed them daily, in a pair of boxers, propped against a door or hanging from a bar like a skilled acrobat,” the Duke of Sussex is said to have explained. And it seems that he had a very startled response if he thought someone was going to interrupt him.

The book continued, “If you set one little finger on the knob you would hear him begging from the other side, ‘No! No! Don’t open! Please God don’t open!’”

Although King Charles’ wild morning routine might sound incredibly unusual, it was apparently advised in order to help with pain caused “mostly” by polo injuries.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Prince Harry, who is fifth in the royal line of succession, went on to explain that headstands were “prescribed by [King Charles] physio” and that the exercises “were the only effective remedy” for the “constant pain” in his father’s neck and back.

Given His Majesty hasn’t spoken out himself about doing headstands, it’s not clear whether this routine is still something he sticks to. Either way, this athleticism it’s a far cry from the late Queen Elizabeth’s morning routine which included her being woken up every day by the rousing sound of bagpipes played by her royal piper.

According to The Express (opens in new tab), at 7:30am the Queen was brought steaming pots of Earl Grey tea and hot water and some milk. The maid would then apparently open the curtains and put Radio 4 on with them.

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

She was also said to enjoy a morning bath every day before the Queen chose the selection of outfits laid out for her and then enjoyed her breakfast at 8:30am. Meanwhile, her late sister Princess Margaret’s decadent morning routine didn’t involve any “acrobat” skills either. Instead, the Countess of Snowdon is said to have had breakfast in bed, listened to the radio, read the paper and smoked cigarettes for a further two hours before having a leisurely 11am bath.

Though all very different, all three royals seem to have had a specific routine to structure the start of the day.