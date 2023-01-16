This genius hack means you can get 10 consecutive days off work by requesting four days leave, and it's all down to King Charles

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It turns out that there's a genius hack that could secure you with 10 consecutive days off this year by just requesting four days of leave - and it's actually down to King Charles!

With the nation being given an extra bank holiday in 2023 to mark the coronation of King Charles III on May 6th, many Brits will be able to enjoy a three-day weekend when the new monarch is crowned.

But it turns out that the way in which the yearly Early May bank holiday falls means that those wanting to maximize the potential of their annual leave allowance at work can achieve a 10-day stint off work for the cost of just four days of their holiday allowance.

The first bank holiday weekend in May will lengthen the weekend before Charles' coronation weekend, with Monday 1st May being a day off, as well as Monday 8th.

This means that by booking Tuesday 2nd, Wednesday 3rd, Thursday 4th and Friday 5th, you will achieve a block of 10 days off work from Saturday 29th April to Monday 8th May.

There's even a third three-day weekend at the end of May, with Monday 29th also being a bank holiday, so it's the perfect month to think about jetting off to a place that's hot May or take a break to one of the UK's best staycation destinations.

King Charles III's coronation will mean that he is officially crowned as monarch, having taken the throne in September 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was crowned in 1953.

King Charles has reportedly rejected the idea of a cut-price coronation, with The Telegraph (opens in new tab) reporting he hopes to showcase the UK with a once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

The King is believed to be hoping that the coronation will "better reflect the modern monarchy" and it's claimed that the coronation will be a "glorious" spectacle of pageantry.