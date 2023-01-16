Royal who spent the most on clothes in 2022 revealed – and it's not Meghan or Kate

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The title goes to Princess Charlene of Monaco, who spent staggeringly more on fashion than her UK counterparts last year.

The royal who spent the most on fashion last year has been revealed – and no, it isn't Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton.

The news comes shortly after it was reported that Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, would keep guests waiting as she perfected her trademark looks.

It's no secret that Kate Middleton dresses impeccably every time she leaves Adelaide Cottage, with her gorgeous gowns hitting headlines on a daily basis and even inspiring fashion trends. Meghan Markle's style, which became significantly more colorful after her withdrawal from the Royal Family with Prince Harry in 2020, has also won its fair share of its admirers over the years.

The costs of both of their wardrobes have also been widely reported in the press, especially in the run-up to King Charles III's 'scaled back' coronation. Kate Middleton regularly steps out in designer pieces, with her latest outfit in Liverpool featuring a £749 tartan coat from Holland Cooper.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also loves Jenny Packham dresses, many of which retail for over £2,000. Meghan Markle shares her sister-in-law's penchant for luxury fashion, having donned everything from Carolina Herrera to Valentino and Dior since rising to stardom in 2016.

(Image credit: Getty)

With so much money invested in their closets, it may come as a surprise to learn that the royal boasting the priciest wardrobe last year was neither the Princess of Wales nor the Duchess of Sussex.

According to research by UFO No More (opens in new tab), Princess Charlene of Monaco holds the title, having reportedly worn £655,574 worth of clothing in 2022. The 44-year-old's most expensive new piece was a £5,400 Loro Piano cape that she wore for a Christmas tree ceremony with her family.

Princess Charlene of Monaco wearing a £5,400 cape by Loro Piano in December 2022 (Image credit: Getty)

The royal with the second most expensive wardrobe was Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, who spent an estimated £201,761 on garments last year.

Next is Kate Middleton, who reportedly spent £192,636 on her enviable wardrobe in 2022. Meghan Markle's bill was surprisingly much lower, clocking in at a cool £94,796. Princess Beatrice, the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, placed tenth on the list, having spent just £77,348 on new clothes in 2022.