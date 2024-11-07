Princess Anne wrapped up warm and chic in burnt orange coat, fluffy hat and mid calf boots for day at the races
The Princess Royal wore a stunning orange coat with easy-to-style accessories to Cheltenham Festival in 2015 - and she looked so cosy
Princess Anne wrapped up warm in a burnt orange coat, fluffy hat and boots when she attended Cheltenham Festival in 2015.
Princess Anne’s signature style is all about the best British clothing brands, practical staples and timeless silhouettes. Perhaps more than any other royal we’re more likely to see Princess Anne in her best wellies and long waterproof coats in rainy weather, or layering scarves under jackets to keep herself warm. At the same time she always manages to bring a sense of elegance to her outfits and in winter her go-to looks tend to centre around a beautiful coat with a classic silhouette, styled with boots and a trusty hat, gloves and scarf. This formula works for her time after time and we still particularly admire Princess Anne’s burnt orange coat look which she wore to Cheltenham Festival in March 2015.
As often happens in spring as much as in winter in the UK, it was a chilly and rainy day and the Princess Royal looked toasty warm and chic in her tailored orange coat. It fell to her knees and had a single-breasted design, with concealed fastenings running up the centre.
Not having any buttons or press studs visible gave the coat more of a minimalist, polished feel and this was echoed in the rest of the design. Apart from the smart lapels and two sweeping side seams on either side, Princess Anne’s burnt orange coat was plain. This balanced its rather bold colour and if you’ve had your eye on a bright coat to add to your winter capsule wardrobe, this is worth bearing in mind as a pared-back design is a bit more versatile.
The colour of the senior royal’s coat was gorgeous and had a warm undertone that would look stunning with warm neutrals like brown, beige and camel, as well as with black and white. When it came to her all-important accessories on this chilly spring day at Cheltenham Races, the Princess went for a mix of tones, but her hat and scarf matched perfectly.
We’ve often seen Princess Anne wear fluffy hats over the years and this one was a mottled grey-brown colour with a unique ribbed design. The variety of shades enhanced the texture even more and it looked exceptionally cosy, especially paired with a scarf in what looked to be the exact same material. The scarf was tucked into Princess Anne’s burnt orange coat and could’ve had a stole-like design, with one side threaded neatly through the other.
Either way, it seemed to be a snuggly addition to her outfit and she added a pair of her go-to mid calf length boots. These were black and slouchy, with a pointed toe and comfortable low heel that was perfect for a daytime outing. The King’s sister also wore chocolate brown gloves and carried a brown shoulder bag that was easily big enough for all her essentials.
Keeping her hat, scarf, gloves, bag and boots neutral allowed the burnt orange shade of her coat to do all the talking. It also showed how clever Princess Anne is when it comes to her accessories as she chooses staples that can work seamlessly with any other hue and so can be worn again and again for years on end with minimal styling fuss.
Because of this there are so many accessories of hers which we’ve seen her wear consistently for years and this is also true of many of her outfits. The Princess Royal has been known to step out in the exact same look for different events, like when she re-wore her floral coat and dress from Prince William and Kate’s wedding to a Garden Party in 2022.
