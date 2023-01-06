Prince Harry reveals the heartwarming last words to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has revealed his final words to the Queen in his new memoir, Spare, after arriving at Balmoral Castle in the hours following the monarch's death.

Prince Harry has revealed the last words he said to the Queen after the monarch had passed away.

The Duke of Sussex flew to Scotland from London on September 8 to see his grandmother at Balmoral Castle after King Charles called him to say that His Majesty's health was deteriorating.

In other royal news, the first senior royal steps out following the leak of Spare and those shock allegations.



Prince Harry's final words to the Queen after the monarch's passing last year have been revealed in his upcoming memoir, Spare.

The poignant account was shared online on Thursday after the Guardian (opens in new tab) obtained a copy of the royal's autobiography ahead of its official release date on January 10. In another extract of the leaked memoir, Prince Harry alleges that Prince William 'knocked' him to the floor at Nottingham Cottage in 2019 after his older brother called Meghan Markle ‘abrasive’ and ‘rude.’

The latest revelation to emerge from the highly-anticipated book sheds new light on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to the UK last September, which coincided with the death of the Queen.

Her Majesty died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, just three months after she had celebrated her 70-year-long reign with her Platinum Jubilee. At the time of his grandmother’s death, the Duke of Sussex was visiting the UK and Germany with Meghan Markle on a charity tour.

(Image credit: Getty)

In his bombshell memoir, Prince Harry reveals that he caught a charter flight from Luton Airport in London to Balmoral after his father, King Charles III, called him to say that the Queen's health was worsening. By the time he arrived in Scotland, however, Her Majesty had died. Harry explains that he learned the heartbreaking news from the BBC website on his phone, shortly after the plane had landed.

"When the plane started to descend I saw that my phone lit up. It was a message from Meg: "Call me when you get this."

"I looked at the BBC website. My grandmother had died. My father was King," the 38-year-old writes.

(Image credit: Getty)

Prince Harry has also revealed the final words he said to the Queen - and how he said them. The duke recalls that he whispered to Her Majesty that he "hoped she would be happy" and that she would reunite with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died aged 99 in April 2021. Harry then called Meghan after leaving his grandmother's room to assure her he had arrived at the royal residence safely.

The memoir also reveals that the Duchess of Sussex did not accompany her husband on his poignant visit to Balmoral. Prince Harry recounts a difficult conversation he allegedly had with King Charles III in the book:

"He told me I was welcome at Balmoral, but… without her," the duke writes. "He started to explain his reasons, but they didn't make any sense at all, and it was disrespectful as well. I did not tolerate it from him.

"Don't even think about talking about my wife like that."

Harry went on to say that his father was "repentant" and "stammering" but "that he simply didn't want the place to be full of people." The King apparently said that "Nobody's wife was going to go, not even Kate", which meant that "Meg shouldn't either."