Prince Harry reveals the heartwarming last words to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral

The Duke of Sussex has shared new details about his final moments with Queen Elizabeth II after her death last September

Prince Harry's last words to Queen at Balmoral in new memoir revealed
(Image credit: Getty)
Emma Dooney
By Emma Dooney
published

Prince Harry has revealed his final words to the Queen in his new memoir, Spare, after arriving at Balmoral Castle in the hours following the monarch's death.

 

 Prince Harry's final words to the Queen after the monarch's passing last year have been revealed in his upcoming memoir, Spare.

The poignant account was shared online on Thursday after the Guardian (opens in new tab) obtained a copy of the royal's autobiography ahead of its official release date on January 10. In another extract of the leaked memoir, Prince Harry alleges that Prince William 'knocked' him to the floor at Nottingham Cottage in 2019 after his older brother called Meghan Markle ‘abrasive’ and ‘rude.’ 

The latest revelation to emerge from the highly-anticipated book sheds new light on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to the UK last September, which coincided with the death of the Queen.

Her Majesty died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, just three months after she had celebrated her 70-year-long reign with her Platinum Jubilee. At the time of his grandmother’s death, the Duke of Sussex was visiting the UK and Germany with Meghan Markle on a charity tour.

Harry and Meghan

(Image credit: Getty)

In his bombshell memoir, Prince Harry reveals that he caught a charter flight from Luton Airport in London to Balmoral after his father, King Charles III, called him to say that the Queen's health was worsening. By the time he arrived in Scotland, however, Her Majesty had died. Harry explains that he learned the heartbreaking news from the BBC website on his phone, shortly after the plane had landed.

"When the plane started to descend I saw that my phone lit up. It was a message from Meg: "Call me when you get this."

"I looked at the BBC website. My grandmother had died. My father was King," the 38-year-old writes.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty)

Prince Harry has also revealed the final words he said to the Queen - and how he said them. The duke recalls that he whispered to Her Majesty that he "hoped she would be happy" and that she would reunite with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died aged 99 in April 2021. Harry then called Meghan after leaving his grandmother's room to assure her he had arrived at the royal residence safely.

The memoir also reveals that the Duchess of Sussex did not accompany her husband on his poignant visit to Balmoral. Prince Harry recounts a difficult conversation he allegedly had with King Charles III in the book:

"He told me I was welcome at Balmoral, but… without her," the duke writes. "He started to explain his reasons, but they didn't make any sense at all, and it was disrespectful as well. I did not tolerate it from him.

"Don't even think about talking about my wife like that."

Harry went on to say that his father was "repentant" and "stammering" but "that he simply didn't want the place to be full of people." The King apparently said that "Nobody's wife was going to go, not even Kate", which meant that "Meg shouldn't either."

Emma Dooney
Emma Dooney

Emma is a Lifestyle News Writer for woman&home. Hailing from the lovely city of Dublin, she mainly covers the Royal Family and the entertainment world, as well as the occasional health and wellness feature. Always up for a good conversation, she has a passion for interviewing everyone from A-list celebrities to the local GP - or just about anyone who will chat to her, really.

 

Emma holds an MA in International Journalism from City, University of London and a BA in English Literature from Trinity College Dublin.


Latest