First senior royal steps out following the leak of Spare and those shock allegations

Prince Harry's memoir reportedly contains many shocking claims and now the first senior royal has stepped out since they circulated

First senior royal steps out since memoir leak; seen here Prince Harry departs after the National Service of Thanksgiving
The first senior royal has stepped out following the leak of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, and the shocking allegations it’s said to contain.  

Ahead of the official release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, on January 10 and the airing of two interviews either side of the pond, several outlets have claimed to have seen obtained copies of the highly-anticipated book. Since then shocking revelations have circulated including the claim Prince Harry alleges Prince William “knocked him to the floor” at Nottingham Cottage. Now the first senior royal has stepped out following the leak to attend a prominent industry event. 

Princess Anne has consistently been found to be the hardest working royal in recent years, undertaking a huge number of engagements and visits. And she has continued to showcase her unwavering dedication in the wake of the allegations said to be made by her nephew in Spare. 

Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II

The Princess Royal, who is 16th in the royal line of succession, attended the Oxford Farming Conference on January 5. Held annually, this year’s conference was set to explore systemic solutions to food, climate, biodiversity and energy crises that many people are currently experiencing. 

As revealed in a post shared by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association on Twitter, Princess Anne ended the morning session by speaking of the need for people to put their knowledge to good use and to help take farming into the future. 

It’s perhaps no surprise that the King’s sister made such an important appearance as she is the honorary president of the conference and it also celebrated its 77th anniversary this year. 

Though her attendance also marked the first time a senior royal has been seen at a public event or engagement since Prince Harry’s memoir allegations were understood to have been leaked, placing a huge degree of scrutiny upon his family.

Princess Anne didn’t address the memoir in any way during her recent visit as she carried out her duties just as diligently as ever. More revelations are set to come over the coming days as the world also prepares for the release of the Duke of Sussex’s CBS interview with Anderson Cooper and his ITV interview with Tom Bradby ahead of Spare's publication.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

Prince Harry’s interview with Tom in particular could bring back sad memories as it’s not the first time he’s got candid with the ITV News at Ten anchor. In a trailer for the interview shared on January 5 - the same day as Princess Anne’s visit - Prince Harry reiterated a sense of hope that he and his family could one day repair their bond. 

“The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it,” he declared. 

