Kate Middleton's new photograph of William, George, Charlotte and Louis in matching outfits will melt your heart
The Princess of Wales shared a special new photograph of Prince William with their children
The Princess of Wales shared a new photograph of Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in order to mark Father's Day on Sunday.
After Kate Middleton made an unexpected appearance at the Trooping The Colour parade at the weekend, she took to social media to share a special photo of Prince William and the Wales children on Father's Day.
Kate, who is known for her love of photography, treated the public to an unseen family snap of the Prince of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoying a day at the beach.
"We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day," the caption of the post shared on Instagram read, with the message being signed off with George, Charlotte and Louis's initials.
The caption also confirmed that the image had been taken by Catherine, who shared details of her cancer diagnosis back in March.
While it's unknown exactly where the photograph was taken, it looks as though it could have been shot by the coast in Norfolk, nearby to the Wales family's Sandringham abode, Amner Hall.
The children can be seen standing beside their father, staring out to sea with their arms wrapped around each other. The four are also sporting coordinating outfits for the sweet image, all wearing summer shorts and some form of blue top.
The upload came after the Princess of Wales shared a new update on her cancer recovery and confirmed that she would be making an appearance with the rest of the Royal Family to mark the King's birthday at Trooping The Colour.
As she thanked all of her supporters for their well wishes over the past few months, Kate explained that she is "making good progress" with chemotherapy but has "good days and bad days".
"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," she penned, going on to confirm that, while her treatment isn't over yet, she hopes to join in with more official engagements over the course of the summer.
"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.
"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," the post continued.
The special day saw Catherine and William stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony with George, Charlotte and Louis, with Kate looking chic in a re-worn monochrome midi dress by Jenny Packham.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
