Kate Middleton is the picture of elegance as she arrives at Trooping the Colour in recycled white dress, updated with beautiful monochrome accessories

Kate Middleton has arrived at the King's birthday celebrations Trooping the Colour in a stunning recycled white dress with black bow details - and it shows she's back with a bang.

Kate Middleton has arrived at Trooping the Colour to celebrate King Charles's birthday, marking her first public appearance since news of her cancer diagnosis broke earlier this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the special occasion, the Princess stepped out in a recycled look from one of her favourite designers, updating the reworn white midi dress with new accessorises to give a fresh feel to the piece.

The Princess has previously been seen in the knee-length Jenny Packham dress, which features black piping along the collar and a contrasting black waist band, at multiple events, most recently for a Buckingham Palace event which took place on the eve of King Charles’s Coronation.

Leaning into the monochrome look, she added a black and white bow to the dress's neckline, changed the waistband for a black and white ribbon, and opted for a white wide-brimmed hat to finish the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour outfit

Karen Millen Stretch Crepe Tailored Asymmetric Neckline Maxi Dress £160 at Karen Millen Kate Middleton's Jenny Packham dress is no longer available to buy, but this Karen Millen piece is a great base to recreate her look. With the same pencil dress silhouette, long sleeves and knee-length, plus it's impeccable tailoring and stretch crepe fabric, with a few accessories the same look is easily reached. DesignB London Hair Bow Tie £12 at ASOS Hair bows are very much on trend for 2024 but they're a great, versatile accessory that can also be used to add interest to a plain dress. Much like Kate added a brooch to her Jenny Packham dress on the neckline, this hair bow could easily be attached to any dress for a pop of interest. Coast Petal And Loop Contrast Wide Brim Fascinator £109 at Debenhams Kate Middleton's Philip Treacy hat is a stunning design and this Coast piece is a great, affordable alternative for the custom piece. Made with a similar natural straw fabric to Kate's hat, this wide-brimmed fascinator uses structured loops to create a sophisticated petal-like effect and fixes with a headband for ultimate comfort and support.

For jewellery, she wore her much-loved Cassandra Goad pearl earrings. The pair of beautiful pearl earrings feature small pearl beads making up a flower design that catch the light effortlessly.

To let them shine, she had her hair pulled back into a chic updo, with a low bun keeping her hair off of her face while also not disturbing her hat placement.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her appearance has delighted royal fans who have been waiting in anticipation to see the Princess following her surprise announcement last night that she would be attending the parade today with her three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Upon her arrival, fans quickly took to X [Formerly known as Twitter] to share their excitement with one fan writing, "She looks gorgeous! It's so good to see her" While another added, "I love the bow! So sophisticated and chic. Kate is back!"

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Shop Kate Middleton's Laid-back Look

Alongside a beautiful portrait of her standing relaxed in nature, Kate thanked fans for the 'kind messages of support and encouragement' they've sent her over the last couple of months and said that the words have helped both her and Prince William through 'some of the harder times' they've experienced.

She promised that she is making 'good progress with her treatment, but added, "As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

While the heartwarming post broke the news of Kate's attendance today, fans sweetly focused on their concerns for her wellbeing over their excitement to see the royal for the first time since Christmas 2023.

One wrote, "It's so lovely to see you but please take all the time you need away. Your health and family come first. Sending you so much love and healing wishes!" Another added, "Wonderful news that you will be there to support your children and family. Take each day as it comes - that’s the best way to recover."