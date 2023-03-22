Where to buy Kate Middleton's jeans - from her favorite mom jeans to black skinnies

Wondering where to buy Kate Middleton's favorite jeans? We've got you covered, from her ultra-flattering mom jeans to her high street black skinnies.

Princess Catherine proves that picking the best jeans for you can elevate any smart casual outfit and help nail the ultimate off-duty look.

While Kate Middleton's dresses never fail to leave royal fashion fans swooning, the Princess of Wales is partial to keeping things casual with a pair of jeans and often adds her beloved Superga plimsols or another pair of her favorite white sneakers to complete her off-duty denim looks.

Kate Middleton's Longchamp tote is another one of her iconic casual wardrobe staples, with her summer espadrilles often making an appearance when the princess is dressing for warmer climates.

An insight into how Kate styles jeans when she's spending time with the kids was recently shared in the form of the Wales family's Mother's Day photograph, in which Catherine can be seen teaming a broderie anglaise blouse with jeans.

Where to buy Kate Middleton's jeans

One of Kate Middleton's favorite pairs of jeans are the Favourite Cut Jeans by And Other Stories, with the Princess of Wales having been photographed wearing them on numerous occasions.

(opens in new tab) Favourite Cut Jeans, $119 (opens in new tab) (£75 (opens in new tab)) | And Other Stories Available in nine shades and approved by Kate Middleton herself, the And Other Stories Favourite Cut Jeans are the ultimate jeans for combining style, comfort and great fit.

The high-waisted slim leg jeans are available in nine colorways, including various tones of blue and classic black too.

Kate's And Other Stories jeans boast a comfort stretch composition and are hailed as "everything you’re looking for in a pair of classic jeans".

Priced at $119 (£75), the Favorite Cut Jeans are the ultimate capsule wardrobe staple to ensure that you have the perfect go-to denim for relaxed and smart casual looks.

Kate is certainly a fan of Zara clothes, from her bargain blazer to sell-out dogtooth skirt - and she's got Zara jeans in her closet too.

Back in 2020, Kate rocked a pair of black Zara skinny jeans during a visit to Teagasc Research Farm. While the exact Revolve jeans from the renowned brand aren't available anymore, there's always a great pair of classic skinnies to be snapped up at Zara.

(opens in new tab) TRF High Rise Vintage Skinny Jeans, $45.90 (opens in new tab) (£29.99 (opens in new tab)) | Zara The TRF High Rise Skinny Jeans from Zara are the perfect purchase if you're in need of some simple, affordable skinnies. Available in four shades of blue denim plus charcoal gray, we're tempted to buy every color.

The TRF High Rise Vintage Skinny Jeans from Zara provide the ultimate sculpted black denim look for a bargain price and can be styled with just about anything - so its little wonder that Zara jeans are some of Kate's favorites.

Kate Middleton rocked a pair of super skinny dark wash blue denim jeans for the Wales family's 2022 Christmas card photo, with the images making an appearance again for Mother's Day 2023.

The exact jeans in the photograph are unidentified, however the Topshop Jamie jeans are an ideal alternative if you're after a sculpting, figure-hugging blue jean like Kate's skinnies.

(opens in new tab) Topshop Enhancing Jamie Jeans in Mid Blue, $79 (opens in new tab) (£46 (opens in new tab)) | ASOS The Topshop Jamie jeans are a go-to for skinny jean fans everywhere, offering a super sculpted look, comfy high-waisted fit, classic colorway and flattering skinny stretch.

The iconic Topshop offering are an affordable classic skinny jean that'll last as a wardrobe essential, offering 'power stretch technology', a flattering high waisted silhouette and super skinny fit just like Kate's.