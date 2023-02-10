Kate Middleton's £70 Zara blazer is the sleek wardrobe update we need this winter

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton’s oversized Zara blazer is the sleek wardrobe update we’ve been looking.

The Princess of Wales visited Derby on February 8 wearing an ecru textured blazer with structured shoulders and gold-toned buttons.

This outerwear piece is a Zara design and Kate has been seen embracing formal jackets and suits more and more recently.

This royal news comes as Queen Camilla’s ‘lucky’ dove brooch and pinstripe coat dress oozed sophistication on a poignant outing.

Many of Kate Middleton’s dresses have become truly iconic over the years, from her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding gown to her hot pink Vampire’s Wife dress. However, in recent months especially the Princess of Wales has showcased her love for formal tailoring too, often opting for bold blazers and two-piece suits.

Always one with an eye for seasonal shades, Kate Middleton paired £70 earrings with a stunning burgundy suit in January. Now Kate Middleton’s Zara blazer on her recent engagement is giving winter whites vibes - and we love it!

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Stepping out on February 8 with Captain Preet Chandi MBE, the future Queen Consort visited Landau Forte College in Derby. The history-making Army Officer set the world record for the longest solo and unsupported polar expedition for her expedition across Antarctica.

During the visit, Kate Middleton was pictured delightedly embracing Captain Preet Chandi in a hug and she also showcased her own athletic prowess when she tried out one of the strength exercises the officer had done pre-expedition. At this point she’d briefly taken off her outerwear, but Kate Middleton’s Zara blazer worn for this day is a versatile staple.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 2: Zara)

Featuring an elegant double-breasted design, textured boucle-esque fabric and a beautiful ecru color, the blazer also adds an extra bit of glamor with its gold-toned buttons. The subtle shoulder pads add structure and the senior royal paired it with jeans and her favorite Veja sneakers.

Retailing for £69.99, very sadly for anyone wishing to recreate the Princess’ style with this chic blazer as is often the case with her go-tos, it’s now out of stock in several sizes in ecru, with only a few left.

(opens in new tab) Textured Double-Breasted Blazer | £69.99/$84.77 | Zara (opens in new tab) With a structured silhouette, this textured double-breasted blazer also features lapels and gold-toned buttons for a classic, elegant look. Why not pair it with jeans and sneakers like the Princess of Wales?

However, Kate Middleton’s Zara blazer is also still available in some sizes in the equally beautiful black shade and also in a bright fuchsia pink, perfect for the arrival of spring. Zara also do another similar double-breasted blazer with a long lapel collar, pronounced shoulders and gold-toned buttons. This £59.99 option doesn’t have the textured fabric but is just as sleek-looking.

(opens in new tab) Tailored Double-Breasted Blazer | £59.99/$72.66 |Zara (opens in new tab) In a beautiful oyster white shade, this tailored double-breasted blazer is the perfect choice as spring approaches. It has a lapel collar and gold-toned buttons and is a great everyday and special occasion item.

The Princess of Wales effortlessly mixed casual and formal pieces for this look in Derby, where she told Captain Preet she was a “huge inspiration”. After a presentation from Captain Preet Chandi, the Princess of Wales delivered a powerful speech to teaching staff and students at the college.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As per the BBC (opens in new tab), the royal expressed admiration for all that the Army Officer had done and hoped that others will be inspired to follow in the Captain’s footsteps.

"It's been great to see her channeling what she's been able to achieve in the years that she's been working towards this incredible goal,” the Princess declared. "I really hope it inspires you all to believe in yourself, to push your boundaries and also to look and really work on your own resilience too.”