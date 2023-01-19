Kate Middleton pairs £70 earrings with the slickest trouser suit and we can't get over the color

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's £70 earrings were the perfect accessory on the Princess of Wales as she stepped out in golden hoops on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The Princess of Wales made a royal appearance in London on January 19.

Catherine looked stunning, wearing a masculine-styled matching trouser suit paired with inexpensive accessories.

The Princess of Wales hosted a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team at Hampton Court Palace on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

While attending this event, Princess Catherine wore the perfect winter ensemble in a dark berry trouser suit which she paired with a white crew neck tight fitted top underneath.

This was the perfect winter style that ensured the Princess was warm while she maintained her chic and understated style. Kate paired a matching pair of burgundy court pumps with this trouser suit, which emphasized the length of her legs and highlighted the trendy wide-leg fit of her trousers.

The Princess also accessorized this look perfectly and wore a thin pair of gold hoops in her ears. These earrings were the perfect look that added a casual style to this daytime look, while still oozing class an sophistication with a more formal suit.

(opens in new tab) Small Molten Hoop Earrings, £69.00 | Missoma (opens in new tab) The Magma collection is inspired by the gently oscillating swell of free-flowing lava. The metal is 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil on Sterling Silver. The Dimensions of the hoops are 20mm x 1.6mm and the weight is 2.2g.

It is thought that the Princess was possibly wearing a pair of Missoma earrings, the Princess has been known to shop at this more affordable brand and has been snapped wearing pieces of jewelry from this brand to other royal engagements.

Previously, Kate paired affordable Missoma earrings with the dreamiest silk pussybow blouse as wore a stunning pair of pink-toned drop earrings from the brand. The earrings were just £89 and were significantly cheaper than some of the other pieces of jewelry (such as brooches and tiaras!) that the Princess has been seen wearing in the past!

The reception on January 19 was a celebration of the England Rugby team's recent success as they were crowned World Champions in November after beating France in the Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup Final. This win reportedly boosted support for the sport in the UK, and has encouraged wheelchair users to get involved.

Hosting this reception was part of the Princess's new role as the England Rugby Patron, a role she took over from Prince Harry after he stepped down as a senior member of the Royal Family. Rugby is one of Kate Middleton's hobbies and has been a sport that the Princess has supported for many years - even before she became a royal!