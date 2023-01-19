Sophie Wessex's 'super private' second wedding dress had a romantic detail that will blow your mind

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sophie Wessex had a 'private' second wedding dress featuring a special romantic detail when she married Prince Edward, her royal fashion designer has revealed.

Sophie and Edward tied the knot in June 1999 at Windsor's St George's Chapel and now share two children - Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.

With Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward set to mark their 24th wedding anniversary in June 2023, the special detail that was carefully considered when the Countess of Wessex's evening gown was made has been revealed.

While Sophie looked gorgeous in a elegant gown adorned with thousands of pearls and crystal beads, along with a tiara gifted by Queen Elizabeth II, for the ceremony at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, she also had a secret second dress.

Samantha Keswick, who was given the task of designing Sophie's wedding day looks, has revealed the romantic element that was involved in the bridal gown she wore during the evening celebrations.

Speaking to Tatler, Samantha said, "There was an evening dress under the coat dress, which was to remain super private for the evening dinner."

Recalling that her gown-making mission involved matching the fabric of the evening dress to the walls in Sophie and Edward's wedding venue, meaning that the tone of the custom-made piece was extremely personal.

She added, "I had to get the fabric perfectly dyed to colour-match the beautiful stone of St George’s Chapel. Getting up there without being noticed was fun – and also a huge challenge."

Meanwhile, Sophie's wedding perfume was an appropriately named designer fragrance with a nod to the love-filled day.

The scent that the royal bride wore for her nuptials over two decades ago is still available to buy now and remains super popular and is often available with a generous discount.

Sophie wore Romance by Ralph Lauren to say "I do" to Edward, a perfume that is described as "timeless, feminine and romantic".

The smell is made up of a combination of top notes of violet leaves and pink pepper with a heart of rose damascena, jasmine absolute and marigold essence, plus base notes of velvety soft woods, oakmoss and musks.