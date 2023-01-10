Sophie Wessex's love of red wine and pilates secret to her 'physical wellbeing' ahead of 58th birthday

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With Sophie Wessex set to celebrate her 58th birthday on January 20th, the secrets behind her "physical and mental wellbeing" are said to have been revealed.

The Countess of Wessex never fails to step out sporting a radiant glow, super stylish outfit and all around put-together look whenever she makes a royal appearance.

Sophie, who shares two children with husband Prince Edward, reportedly relies on a Mediterranean diet, plenty of exercise and glasses of red wine to keep her mind and body in shape.

With Kate Middleton having celebrated her 41st birthday with the return of a rare royal honor, Sophie Wessex is the next senior member of The Firm set to turn a year older in January.

The 20th of the month will mark the Countess of Wessex's 58th birthday and an insight into how the mom-of-two, who shares Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Viscount Severn, 15, with Prince Edward, keeps her mind and body in shape has reportedly been shared.

Fitness expert and personal trainer, Jeremiah Daniel, told the Express that Sophie, who resides on the sprawling Bagshot Park estate in Surrey, relies on a healthy diet of fresh fish, fruit, vegetables, nuts and oils and keeps processed treats to a minimum.

But, according to Jeremiah, Sophie doesn't deprive herself of wine and often enjoys a glass of red.

He told the publication, "The Countess of Wessex has a holistic approach to maintaining physical and mental well-being, incorporating a variety of healthy lifestyle habits into her daily routine.

"In terms of diet, the Countess is said to follow the Mediterranean diet with no strict rules about food intake and instead emphasises the importance of balance and overall wellbeing."

The health pro added, "Her diet consists of predominantly natural, unprocessed foods such as vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts and seeds, fish, olive oil, and moderate amounts of red wine.

"She also avoids foods high in sugar and fats, as well as processed and refined foods."

When it comes to exercise, Sophie is said to keep it slow some days, doing pilates for strength training or opting for yoga. The Countess is also keen on cardio, regularly playing tennis and going on runs, too.

And Jeremiah says Sophie keeps her mental health a priority just as much as her physical health, making sure that things like journaling, reading, meditation and mindfulness stay part of her daily wellbeing routines as she navigates her busy life as a working royal in King Charles III's monarchy.

"All this contributes to her slim figure and her healthy lifestyle," Jeremiah adds.