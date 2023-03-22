Carole Middleton's sleek style hack Kate Middleton can't get enough of

Carole Middleton's sleek style hack for adding a polished touch of elegance to an outfit is one that daughter Kate Middleton has been opting for lately.

Kate Middleton has stepped out wearing a chic white blazer a number of times lately, going for both high-end and affordable options.

The Princess of Wales's mother, Carole Middleton, is also partial to a fresh white blazer and it seems Kate has been taking inspiration from her lately.

While Kate Middleton's dresses are often her go-to when the Princess of Wales steps out for royal engagement, the future Queen Consort is a fan of looks that are a little more casual too.

Whether it's an ultra laid back combo of her best jeans and her favorite Superga plimsols or a smart-casual trousers and blazer look, Kate never fails to nail it when she steps away from dresses and skirts.

During her recent solo engagement at NatWest's headquarters in East London, Princess Catherine looked incredible in classic black cigarette pants and chose an Alexander McQueen blazer to add a touch of crisp white to the look.

And Kate's mom Carole Middleton loves a white blazer too, often reaching for one as a topper.

For her outing to promote her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, Kate chose the Alexander McQueen Tailored Peak-Lapel Jacket and a pair of her favorite Gianvito Rossi heels.

Kate also picked a white blazer for her trip to Derby back in February to celebrate Captain Preet Chandi MBE's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica, channeling high street chic with a bargain blazer from Zara and a pair of her favorite white sneakers from Veja.

(opens in new tab) Double Breasted Textured Weave Jacket, $99.90 (opens in new tab) (£69.99 (opens in new tab)) | Zara Zara's Double Breasted Textured Weave Jacket is super similar to the Kate Middleton-approved piece from the household name brand, priced at under $100 and the perfect addition to closet ahead of spring and summer.

And while Kate certainly has her own signature style that royal fashion fans know and love, she has seemingly been inspired by her super stylish mom, Carole - who's even proved that double denim can totally be done in a Meghan Markle-inspired outfit.

Carole once stepped out for a trip to the London Palladium with Michael Middleton in a gorgeous white blazer with ribbon-style fastenings, wearing the piece with a classic black dress, stockings and timeless black heels, accessorizing with an ever-stylish quilted Chanel handbag.

Carole smashed tennis chic during a 2013 appearance at Wimbledon, this time going for a cropped white blazer and a striking cobalt blue summer dress, acing the look as she stepped out with her husband.

Perfecting the silhouette of the look with the hip-length jacket with three-quarter-length sleeves, Carole kept things simple with the royal blue frock that featured a tie waist and subtle frill detailing, adding a pair of cream heels and a beige croc print bag.