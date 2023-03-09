Where to buy Kate Middleton's Superga plimsols - the Princess of Wales' go-to sneakers loved by Diana too

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wondering where to buy Kate Middleton's Superga plimsols? Here's where to get the Princess of Wales's go-to sneakers.

Kate Middleton has been spotted on numerous occasions with her favorite fresh white Superga plimsols on her feet to tie together a perfect casual outfit.

The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of the Superga Cotu Classics, with Princess Diana even having loved the casual footwear choice.

While Kate Middleton's dresses, her collection of heeled shoes and her stash of gorgeous jewelry are often what we see the Princess of Wales step out in for royal engagements, the future Queen Consort is an expert at keeping things casual too.

Her practical yet stylish Barbour coat and her off-duty Longchamp bag are two pieces Kate often wears when she's dressing down for a lowkey outing - and her best white trainers for active days at work or no-heel appearances are something we've seen her opt for countless times.

Specifically, it's the Superga 2750 White Canvas Cotu Classics that are Kate's comfy footwear staple and they're pretty affordable, too.

Made from breathable cotton with a sturdy rubber sole and lightweight design, it's no wonder the vegan-certified lace-ups are part of Kate's comfy, smart-casual wardrobe.

With Princess Catherine having worn them with everything from bright white summer shorts and skinny jeans to chic cigarette trousers and culottes, her Supergas are certainly versatile and a great option if you're after a classic-looking sneaker to wear through spring and summer.

Where to buy Kate Middleton's Superga plimsols

(opens in new tab) 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers in White Canvas, $69 (opens in new tab) (£65 (opens in new tab)) | Superga Kate Middleton's favorite Superga sneakers are the ultimate spring and summer shoe for easy styling and versatile wear - team with jeans and a white tee, a flowing maxi dress or a pair of smart trousers and a chic blazer to add a K Mid touch to your warm weather outfits.

(opens in new tab) 2740 Platform Sneakers in White, $79 (opens in new tab) (£74 (opens in new tab))| Superga Superga also offer a version of Kate's favorites with a chunky platform sole, adding height and an elevated silhouette to the cool casual plimsols.

While Kate Middleton's Supergas of choice are the super simple white options, the late Princess Diana also wore the designer plimsols with stylish casual outfits.

Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997, owned a nautical-esque navy blue version of the sneaker, publicly wearing them with jeans and a coordinating navy blazer during a trip to Angola months before she passed away.

(opens in new tab) 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers in Navy White, $69 (opens in new tab) (£65 (opens in new tab)) | Superga If fresh white sneakers aren't your thing, Princess Diana's Superga choice might be the pair to go for. In classic navy, the casual yet trendy plimsols are ideal for wearing with blue jeans as the weather gets warmer.

Available in a huge range of colourways and designs, the Superga Cotu Classics are the royal-approved addition to your shoe collection that we doubt you'll regret as the weather warms up!