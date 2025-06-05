Kate Middleton's favourite flats are trending again in 2025 - I predict she'll wear them again soon

Leave it to the Princess of Wales to predict something that's set to become a big trend of the summer years in advance.

The always stylish Kate Middleton has long been a fan of a pair of comfy and casual boat shoes paired with summer outfits - and they're poised to be a major trend of summer 2025. And what's great about Kate is that we can look back to her throwback styles to still take inspiration. Take her stylish boat shoes she first wore in 2011.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr says: "I always forget about boat shoes, but they're super versatile in the warmer weather. Does it get any more classic than a Breton striped top, jeans and some nautical boat shoes? They exude 'quiet luxury' and they're some great styles to snap up on the high street right now. Rarely does fashion and function come together when it comes to footwear, so enjoy this incredibly comfortable trend while you can."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Boat Shoes and More

The Princess of Wales has always had a thing for practical and sensible shoes - although she loves a pair of gorgeous heels too. We love her collection of white trainers that bring a casual feel to many of her power-suit looks but now that boat shoes are back in style, there's a different style of Kate's flats that we want to get our hands on.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It just goes to prove how ahead of trends Kate can be. Over a decade after she first stepped out in boat shoes, the style was back on the catwalk with designers like Miu Miu, Prada and Dior all releasing their own versions of the style.