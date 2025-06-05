Kate Middleton's favourite flats are trending again in 2025 - I predict she'll wear them again soon

Boat shoes are set to be a hot trend in summer 2025, and the Princess of Wales has been a fan for a long time

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Leave it to the Princess of Wales to predict something that's set to become a big trend of the summer years in advance.

The always stylish Kate Middleton has long been a fan of a pair of comfy and casual boat shoes paired with summer outfits - and they're poised to be a major trend of summer 2025. And what's great about Kate is that we can look back to her throwback styles to still take inspiration. Take her stylish boat shoes she first wore in 2011.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr says: "I always forget about boat shoes, but they're super versatile in the warmer weather. Does it get any more classic than a Breton striped top, jeans and some nautical boat shoes? They exude 'quiet luxury' and they're some great styles to snap up on the high street right now. Rarely does fashion and function come together when it comes to footwear, so enjoy this incredibly comfortable trend while you can."

Kate Middleton wearing boat shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Boat Shoes and More

Driving Loafers in Suede
J.Crew
Driving Loafers in Suede

An ultra comfortable pair of boat shoes, these slip-on suede finish shoes are great for wearing out and about or just relaxing at home.

Dolce Vita Lakin Shoe in Ivory, Revolve
Dolce Vita
Lakin Shoe

A slip-on boat shoe, similar to Kate Middleton's, these Quiet Luxury classics include a supple leather upper and a summery, perforated styling.

Skechers Women's go Flex Palmilla Sneaker
Skechers
Go Flex Palmilla Sneaker

Known for their comfort and durability, these Sketchers shoes come with air-cooled memory foam and a heel pillow.

Sperry Boat shoes
Sperry
Authentic Original 2-Eye Beaded Boat Shoe

Colorful beads and coordinating stitching bring fresh energy to a classic boat shoe.

Naturalizer boat shoes
Naturalizer
Keelboat Boat Shoe

A perfect blend of style and comfort, these colorful boat shoes offer a premium fit in a soft leather that can be worn all day long.

Caroline loafers, Sezane

Sezane
Caroline Loafers - Glossy Chocolate - Bovine Leather - Sézane

Chic meets comfort with these quality crafted patent-effect leather loafers in a gorgeous glossy chocolate color.

The Princess of Wales has always had a thing for practical and sensible shoes - although she loves a pair of gorgeous heels too. We love her collection of white trainers that bring a casual feel to many of her power-suit looks but now that boat shoes are back in style, there's a different style of Kate's flats that we want to get our hands on.

Kate Middleton wearing boat shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It just goes to prove how ahead of trends Kate can be. Over a decade after she first stepped out in boat shoes, the style was back on the catwalk with designers like Miu Miu, Prada and Dior all releasing their own versions of the style.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

