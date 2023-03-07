Where to buy Kate Middleton's designer handbag dupes - from her Aspinal Mayfair to her Longchamp tote

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has an impressive collection of designer handbags, all with rather hefty price tags to match their high-end brand names - but there's plenty of similar dupes for Kate's handbags out there.

Kate Middleton's dress collection, her Longchamp handbag and her go-to espadrilles are just a few of the many items in the Princess of Wales' wardrobe that leave royal fans heart eyed.

In fact, her designer handbag collection would leave any purse lover majorly envious, but there's some affordable dupes available.

From Kate Middleton's make-up and skincare collection to the contents of her incredible closet, the Princess of Wales pretty much has anything she could need when it comes to helping her look incredible - and that goes for accessories too.

While we know Kate loves a super chic pair of heels and ultra affordable jewelry (we're thinking about those Zara earrings she wore at the BAFTAs), the princess regularly steps out with a timeless designer handbag too.

While the likes of Kate Middleton's Mulberrys and Aspinals would be dream additions to our handbag families, there are some affordable dupes that mean we can take inspiration from her pricey purse stash, without having to splash out so much.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate has been photographed several times with a Mulberry Amberley Satchel in both the newer design and older designs and has the bag in a range of colors, including black croc print and fresh white.

(opens in new tab) Small Amberley Satchel in White Classic Grain, $1035 | Mulberry (opens in new tab) The Amberley Satchel is a Mulberry classic, available in a huge range of colors in soft cow leather with a suede inside.

(opens in new tab) Brittni Leather Quilted Envelope Bag, $249 $174 | Ted Baker (opens in new tab) Ted Baker's Brittni Envelope Bag is available at a discounted rate right now, takin it below $200 and making it a much more affordable option than Kate's Amberley Satchel.

Kate is the proud owner of an older white Amberley and is often photographed using the purse for summer events, including Wimbledon.

Ted Baker's Brittni Leather Quilted Envelope Bag provides a similar, chic style to Kate's white Mulberry, but for hundreds less and is even discounted right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton is known to have been a fan of the classic Lonchamp bag for decades, with Princess of Wales having been photographed with the French off-duty purse on her shoulder while out shopping with Carole Middleton years before she even married Prince William.

While a Medium Le Pliage Nylon Shoulder Tote from Longchamp is priced at around $140, there are plenty of similar designs available for sub-$50 prices.

(opens in new tab) Longchamp Medium Le Pliage Nylon Shoulder Tote, $140 | Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Kate Middleton is known to have been a proud owner of various Longchamps over the years and was even photographed carrying a Longchamp tote on the day she graduated from St Andrews University, where she met Prince William.

(opens in new tab) Ariel-gxr Women's Tote Bag, $15.64 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This Amazon Longchamp alternative has been hailed a great dupe for the original branded bag by those who have bought it and left reviews, with the tote boasting the same water-resistant and compact qualities that Kate's real deal does.

The Ariel-gxr Women's Tote Bag from Amazon costs just $15, is available in both navy blue and black and features the same water-resistant nylon design as Kate's Longchamp, with lookalike strap and closure details.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate is also a lover of the Midi Mayfair Bag by British label, Aspinal of London.

The timeless handbag is made of full-grain leather and features unmistakable gold hardware, with Princess Catherine's black patent croc design available to ship to the US from the official Aspinal website for $780.

Kate is usually seen holding the piece by the small upper handle, rather than using the detachable chain strap and teamed the Midi Mayfair with a striking red blazer when she stepped out in Copenhagen in February 2022.

(opens in new tab) Midi Mayfair Bag in Black Patent Croc, $780 | Aspinal of London (opens in new tab) Kate Middleton's beloved Aspinal Midi Mayfair has been her bag of choice for so many royal engagements and we can't blame her for loving the sophisticated British classic.

(opens in new tab) Midi Mayfair Bag in Soft Taupe Patent Croc, $780 | Aspinal of London (opens in new tab) The Aspinal Midi Mayfair is also available in a subtle taupe as well as a range of gorgeous color ways and intricate hand-embroidered designs.

(opens in new tab) Thingimijigs Ladies Mock Croc Cross-Body Grab Handle Handbag in Black, $19.25 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Priced at under $20, this Amazon find is a bargain option if you want to mimic any of Kate's outfits where her black Aspinal was the accessory of choice.

(opens in new tab) Thingimijigs Ladies Mock Croc Cross-Body Grab Handle Handbag in Pink, $19.25 | Amazon (opens in new tab) If you've just got too many black handbags, this Amazon Aspinal lookalike is available in a pretty taupe option, too.

The Thingimijigs Ladies Mock Croc Cross-Body Grab Handle Handbag from Amazon is super affordable with a price under $20, providing a similar silhouette and style to Kate's Aspinal favorite.

Perfect for pairing with blazers, smart coats and sleek dresses for a simple, hand-held addition to an outfit, the little purse is just enough for the essentials.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton is a regular wearer of LK Bennett pieces, from the perfect summer dress to accessories, including the gorgeous Dora Clutch.

The Princess of Wales carried the green suede clutch when she and Prince William paid a visit to Dublin in Ireland in March 2020, using the piece to compliment her patriotic all-green look.

(opens in new tab) Dora Suede Envelope Clutch in Green, $325 | LK Bennett (opens in new tab) Kate's Dora Suede Envelope Clutch by LK Bennett is the perfect option for elevating any outfit in need of a pop of color and is available in plenty of stunning shades, giving you the option to attach a gold metal shoulder chain or keep it as a simple clutch.

(opens in new tab) Justbagzz Originals Leather Evening Envelope Clutch Bag, $26.49 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Looking to copy Kate's head-to-toe green look? This Amazon alternative to her suede LK Bennett piece will set you back less than $30 and is super similar.



An affordable Amazon alternative to Kate's vibrant LK Bennett clutch is perfect for adding a pop of color to an outfit or to tie together a color coordinated look, like the princess's Ireland ensemble.

For under $30 the envelope clutch is available in so many shades and wont' set you back over $300 like Catherine's.