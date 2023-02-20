Kate Middleton wears bargain Zara earrings as she upcycles 2019 Alexander McQueen dress for BAFTAs

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton’s Zara earrings were an affordable accessory choice as she upcycled an Alexander McQueen dress she wore in 2019 for this year’s BAFTAs.

The Princess of Wales stepped out at the BAFTAs 2023 in a stunning Alexander McQueen gown she’d previously worn to the 2019 ceremony.

She’s had some changes made to her original dress and her accessories - including Kate Middleton’s Zara earrings - really made a statement.

Plenty of Kate Middleton’s dresses have become iconic over the years and given the future Queen Consort’s love of re-wearing her closet staples it’s no surprise that plenty of her gowns have been glimpsed several times. However she’s no stranger to giving her old closet staples a bit of upcycling and transforming them into totally different looks too. Now Kate Middleton’s Zara earrings and glamorous elbow-length gloves have given a fabulous white Alexander McQueen dress a new lease of life.

Taking to the red carpet on February 19, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their BAFTAs debut after taking on their new titles last year. Prince William has been President of BAFTA since 2010 and this isn’t the first time Kate Middleton has worn her Alexander McQueen floor-length gown to the awards.

Back in 2019 the Princess of Wales wowed in this white one-shoulder gown which features a softly floating skirt and fitted bodice. The shoulder was originally accentuated with what appeared to be gathered fabric, but for the BAFTAs 2023 this was completely transformed.

This time the dress had a sweeping train-like attachment falling dramatically from the shoulder. Adding an extra touch of glamor, the light-weight fabric appeared arranged almost like a bow upon Kate’s shoulder and her accessories were a bold contrast to the ethereal gown. The senior royal’s elbow-length black gloves and black and gold clutch bag made a real statement - as did Kate Middleton’s Zara earrings.

Known for her love of high street brands, Kate Middleton’s Zara blazer worn to an engagement just days earlier also wowed. At the BAFTAs 2023 her gold earrings mirrored the draping of her dress with their tiered floral design which featured bold metal blooms decreasing in size and embellished with rhinestones.

(opens in new tab) Leaf Earrings | £18/$21 |Zara (opens in new tab) Recreate Kate Middleton's beautiful botanical statement earrings look with these Zara leaf-shaped metal earrings. With a push-back closure and bold design, these are a brilliant choice to accessorize any outfit.

Priced at a very affordable £18/$21, sadly Kate Middleton’s Zara earrings are now sold out online. However, Woman&Home Fashion Channel Editor Rivkie Baum has named Kate Middleton one of the BAFTA Best Dressed 2023 and has shared her pick for a stunning pair that have a similar vibe to the Princess of Wales’ earrings.

Crafted in gold-toned metal, these leaf earrings are an equally bold choice that would help add fabulous detail to any outfit. Kate Middleton's Zara earrings and black and white outfit for this year's BAFTAs marked the first time we've seen the Princess of Wales attend a public event since Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' half-term break from school began. It was also the Prince and Princess' first time at the BAFTAs in person since the pandemic.