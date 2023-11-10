Barbour Black Friday deals 2023: The styles to snap up now and wear forever

The best Barbour Black Friday deals offer an opportunity to bag a timeless coat for less. A weatherproof hero, this outerwear style is loved by royals, celebrities and fashion fans alike, but as a coat with huge amounts of longevity, a Barbour coat is very much an investment buy.

Snapping up one of the best Barbour jackets in a Barbour Black Friday deal is a smart way of investing in one of the best winter coats for less. With most of the brand's coats costing in excess of £250, this weatherproof style can feel like a huge investment, but as a piece of outerwear, a Barbour coat can last you a lifetime when properly cared for.

While British clothing brand Barbour is known primarily for its, water repellent, waxed coated jackets, the label also has a full range of clothing and accessories that channel a similar English countryside aesthetic. Hugely popular with the Royal Family and in particular the Princess of Wales, this is one heritage label that has retained its style prowess during its long and illustrious history, ensuring that your Barbour purchase will remain on-trend and desirable for years to come.

The best Barbour deals currently on offer

Womenswear: Coats & Jackets

Barbour Beadnell Wax Coat: was £229 now £185 | House of Fraser One of the brand's most popular types of coat, this wax coated design is one of the best waterproof jackets to keep you warm and dry throughout the winter. With a utilitarian feel, the classic silhouette ensures this style won't date. Available from a size 6 to a size 22 it's one of Barbour's most inclusively sized pieces too.

Sweetheart Jersey Midi Dress: was £269 now £189 | House of Fraser Windproof and waterproof, this Barbour jacket is ideal if you want the heritage aesthetic, but want to keep a feminine look. This belted design helps to highlight your curves, while the classic hallmarks of the brand, such as the wax and multi pockets keeps it practical.

Barbour Fellbeck Wax Jacket: was £379 now £265 | Very A twist on the best trench coats, this caped design is polished enough for your 9-5 or evening wear. With the classic Barbour cord collar, and eyeleted belt, this design is the perfect mix of heritage and modernity and gives the best Burberry trench coat a run for its money.

Barbour Marsett Cord Collar Quilted Coat: was £219 now £175 | Boden Quilted jackets have remained a key coat trend for the past few seasons and this diamond stitch is the perfect way to wear the look. A longer length for added warmth, this has all the hallmarks of a classic Barbour coat, but with added protection. Now under £200, this design can be your winter go to for years to come.

Barbour International Falkenberg Quilted Jacket: was £169.95 now £84.98 | Outdoor & Country With 50% off this khaki quilted jacket is an absolute steal. Wearable for both spring and autumn capsule wardrobes we love the protective higher neckline and the two front pockets that are ideal for keeping cards and keys in.

Barbour International Reversible Montreal Coat: was £354.99 now £319 | Zalando Two coats in one, what's not to love? One of the best puffer jackets from Barbour, this reversible design will keep you warm and dry as the temperatures continue to dip. The slightly angled stitch detailing creates a longer and leaner silhouette too.

Barbour Podium Knee High Boots: was £189 now £95 | House of Fraser Some of the best black boots for the wet and cold weather ahead, like Barbour jackets, these chunky soled boots are ideal for enjoying the great outdoors. The stretch side panel will help you ease them off and on are are a great price for knee high boots with nearly 50% off.

Barbour Warwick Logo Boots: was £139 now £111 | Very The perfect addition to brown boots outfits, this pair of sleek Chelsea boots carries the Barbour emblem at the side of the ankle, making them instantly recognisable as part of the British heritage brand's collection. This deep caramel colour will slot easily into a shoe capsule wardrobe.

Accessories

Barbour Leather Gloves: was £50 now £25 | Very A wonderful gift or self gift, this pair of leather gloves is now 50% off. Leather is a wonderfully hardwearing fabric, while the additional faux fur trim makes this pair of winter gloves feel particularly luxurious.

Barbour Mallory Beanie & Scarf Set: was £60 now £48 | Very Another gorgeous gift idea, this hat and scarf set in a neutral cream hue complete with festive pom pom is a wonderful addition to any wardrobe and is guaranteed to go with any winter coat.

Clothing

Barbour Ula Striped Sweater: was £90 now £45 | House of Fraser Although Barbour's coats often dominate the conversation, don't forget that this label is also one of the best knitwear brands. This striped sweater has a delightfully slouchy fit, perfect for pairing with jeans and it's 50% off.

Barbour x House of Hackney Daintry Midi Dress: was £119 now £85 | House of Fraser Gaining quite the reputation for its collaborative collections, this gorgeous floral dress is part of a Barbour hook up with the House of Hackney. This midi dress can be worn all year through and won't go out of style thanks to its vintage feel.

Will there be a Barbour Black Friday sale in 2023?

Although there are currently no specific Black Friday offers on the Barbour website currently, the brand did last year offer discounts of up to 30% on selected products, which would suggest that it will once again take part in the Black Friday sales. Externally from Barbour's own website, shoppers can expect to find Barbour Black Friday deals at a number of other retailers that stock the label. This includes Very, House of Fraser, Zalando, Flannels and Outdoor & Country, all of who currently have discounts running on Barbour items across all categories.

What Barbour products were on sale last year?

In last year's Barbour Black Friday sales, the retailer offers discounts of up to 30% on some of its best jumpers for women, as well as tailored shirts for men. In addition to this the brand put a selected number of all-weather outerwear pieces into its Black Friday sale, offering up to 30% coats and jackets.

But it isn't just Barbour's own website you need to keep an eye on. As a label stocked at numerous other outlets, it's worth looking at the Barbour Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales that will be available through the brand's stockists. This includes Very, House of Fraser, Zalando, Flannels and Outdoor & Country who already offer discounted Barbour items, alongside keeping an eye on the likes of Net a Porter and John Lewis & Partners who stock Barbour but don't currently have any active deals.

How much does Barbour's shipping cost?

In the UK, Barbour, via its own web shop offers free standard delivery for orders over £49, with delivery expected within five working days. Next working day delivery is available for £9.95, Monday to Thursday for orders placed by 3pm. The brand also offers free click and collect orders at any of its stores.

For external stockists of the brand, the shipping costs and lead times vary and will be dependent on each individual store.

Does Barbour offer refunds?

Yes, Barbour offer a free returns policy. As we enter the Christmas period, Barbour has triggered its Christmas window of returns. This is an extended period of returns that allows shoppers to purchase gifts that are still eligible for return after the big day. The standard returns policy has been extended to cover all orders from 27th October 2023 will be eligible for return until the 12th of January 2024.

We do always recommend checking each sites return policy before making a purchase, particularly on sale items and during the Christmas shopping period.

Is Barbour true to size?

When we asked Barbour jacket lover, Charlie Bell, deputy fashion editor of woman&home if Barbour jackets were true to size she said, 'Yes, definitely', confirming that Barbour jackets come up true to size. So if you're worried about what size to purchase, stick to your regular. Remember coats and jackets are cut differently to tops etc, so naturally take into account that you'll be wearing items underneath, so there is no need to size up.

What Barbour does Kate Middleton wear?

Kate Middleton has been spotted in a number of Barbour jackets over the years, with the Princess of Wales, like many members of the Royal Family a big fan of the heritage brand. Kate's most recent Barbour jackets include three sold out designs, two from Barbour's collaboration with Alexa Chung - the Edith and the Elfie, as well as the Barbour Longshore jacket, which is also no longer available. Kate has also been seen in the classic Beadnell wax jacket and the Defence Wax jacket, both of these jackets are part of the core Barbour offering, so may not be discounted in Barbour Black Friday deals.

Is Barbour worth the money?

According to deputy fashion editor, Charlie Bell, Barbour is well worth the money. "A Barbour jacket will never go out of style so make a worthy investment. I wanted a coat that I could wear in the countryside but was smart enough for the city too so I settled for a mid-length diamond quilted design. It's seriously insulating and the khaki hue makes it easy to pair with any outfit. The hood keeps it practical during an unexpected downpour too. The checked lining gives it that extra Barbour edge that you can't get on high street versions and it has a brown corduroy trim for a cooler edge. I've had mine for a few winters now so they're really built to last."