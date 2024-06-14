Kate Middleton confirms she is 'making good progress' with cancer treatment, and will attend Trooping the Colour in new Instagram post

Kate Middleton has tonight sent out a new post on Instagram with a update on her health and to confirm she will be in attendance at Trooping the Colour tomorrow.

The post comes after weeks of speculation as to whether the Princess would be well enough to attend. It's fantastic news to hear she is responding well to her cancer treatment, so much so she feels up to attending the King's Birthday Parade tomorrow.

The Instagram post was accompanied by a new photograph of Kate, taken by photographer Matt Porteous near her home in Windsor.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The message from the Princess read (in full):

'I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.

C'

The Princess' attendance tomorrow will be the first she has been seen at a public engagement since December last year, when she, William and their three children went to the Christmas Morning service at Sandringham Church.

According to the BBC, the Princess will be in the carriage parade alongside her children, and will be part of the family group waving from Buckingham Palace famous balcony.

Trooping the Colour is a parade to mark the King's birthday. A palace spokeman said King Charles III is “delighted that the princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events”. We echo that sentiment, and can't wait to see Kate alongside her family, enjoying the celebrations.