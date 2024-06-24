Prince George and Princess Charlotte's ‘nightmare’ before meeting Taylor Swift that caused some ‘stress and panic’
George and Charlotte met Taylor Swift at Wembley on Prince William's 42nd birthday but their schedule reportedly didn't quite go to plan
Prince George and Princess Charlotte reportedly faced a “nightmare” before meeting Taylor Swift that caused some “stress and panic”.
It seems like the whole world is talking about Taylor Swift right now and she counts the Prince of Wales and his eldest children among her fans. Prince William previously shared a stage with Taylor at a charity gala in 2013 when he joined her and Jon Bon Jovi to sing Livin’ on a Prayer. Now it seems like his love for Taylor’s music has been passed on to the next generation as he, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended her Eras tour show at Wembley Arena on 21st June. This was quite the birthday treat for Prince William who turned 42 that day and he and his kids were seen dancing and singing along throughout the show.
The performance itself wasn’t the only highlight as photos shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales and Taylor Swift’s Instagram accounts showed that the royals also got to meet the superstar. However, it’s now been suggested that the family had a bit of a “nightmare” before this special moment.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was £20, Now £10.02 at Amazon
This insightful account of what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family includes tales of royal children misbehaving - including Queen Elizabeth and Prince William. Shocking, funny and fascinating, it draws on historical sources and testimonies from palace staff.
As reported by Hello!, an insider has claimed that the Wales family’s plans to get into Wembley and meet Taylor earlier went slightly awry as they reportedly ran “really late”.
"They had a nightmare getting in, they were running really late but they had planned to get there earlier so they could have the meet and greet with Taylor beforehand because they knew they wanted to leave early,” the insider alleged. "They only had 25 minutes to spare so had a quick meet and greet and then went up to their box before the show, and there was a bit of stress and panic about that because it was taking too long."
Thankfully they did have some time to meet her as planned, but it’s totally understandable that running late might have caused some “stress and panic”. At least after their “nightmare” journey, Prince George and Charlotte couldn’t have looked more excited in the photos with Taylor.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
A photo posted by on
Prince William and Princess Charlotte were also reportedly seen having a father-daughter moment during the concert, with the insider stating, “There was one sweet moment where William and Charlotte were sat next to each other at the front and you could tell they were having a little sing-song together which was cute."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Despite travel delays it was certainly a night to remember and music is a big deal at Adelaide Cottage. Speaking in an episode of Apple Fitness + series Time to Walk in 2021, the Prince of Wales revealed that his children often used to argue over what tunes were played.
"What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music. Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," he said, before explaining that it was decided they should take turns picking on different mornings.
It was also on Time to Walk that Prince William discussed how Taylor Swift had asked him to come up and sing with her and Jon Bon Jovi.
"To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in,” he explained. “But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me...' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.' "
Whilst he might not get to sing alongside her again, Prince William is clearly still a huge fan of her music and their reunion before the concert was something that he, Taylor and Prince George and Charlotte all looked to have enjoyed.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Why did Kevin Costner leave Yellowstone and when is it coming back?
Kevin Costner has confirmed he won't be returning for the second part of Yellowstone season 5
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
5 easy things you can do with your houseplants to help keep a room cool, according to experts
An expert reveals how houseplants could be the secret weapon to beating the heat indoors
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Kate and William 'shaken to the core' amid 'testing time' - but they're 'stronger than ever'
The Wales family have faced hard times recently - but a royal expert says that Kate and William's bond is 'stronger than ever'
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Carole Middleton supported by Prince William at Royal Ascot amid awkward moment Kate’s faced before
Carole Middleton has attended Ascot for the first time since 2022 and Prince William came to her rescue after a brief mishap
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's action shot of George, Charlotte and Louis for William's 42nd birthday is the best royal family photo we've seen
The Prince of Wales's 42nd birthday photo features his three children and it's a fun departure from the royal pictures we usually see
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's new photograph of William, George, Charlotte and Louis in matching outfits will melt your heart
The Princess of Wales shared a special new photograph of Prince William with their children
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince Louis' hilarious advice for the England team ahead of their first Euros match, revealed by Prince William
Prince Louis had some interesting advice for the England team that Prince William passed on
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Prince William says Kate Middleton is 'getting better' as he shares new update on her cancer recovery
The Prince of Wales confirmed that Kate is 'getting better' as he met with well-wishers on his latest royal outing
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The Kate Middleton-approved rule that George, Charlotte and Louis stick to at playtime might surprise you
The Wales kids are said to have to stick to one particular playtime rule when their nanny is in charge
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate and William have an unusual but adorable nickname for Prince George
The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest son reportedly has a super cute nickname - and it's very British, too
By Caitlin Elliott Published