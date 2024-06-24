Prince George and Princess Charlotte's ‘nightmare’ before meeting Taylor Swift that caused some ‘stress and panic’

Prince George and Princess Charlotte reportedly faced a “nightmare” before meeting Taylor Swift that caused some “stress and panic”.

It seems like the whole world is talking about Taylor Swift right now and she counts the Prince of Wales and his eldest children among her fans. Prince William previously shared a stage with Taylor at a charity gala in 2013 when he joined her and Jon Bon Jovi to sing Livin’ on a Prayer. Now it seems like his love for Taylor’s music has been passed on to the next generation as he, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended her Eras tour show at Wembley Arena on 21st June. This was quite the birthday treat for Prince William who turned 42 that day and he and his kids were seen dancing and singing along throughout the show.

The performance itself wasn’t the only highlight as photos shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales and Taylor Swift’s Instagram accounts showed that the royals also got to meet the superstar. However, it’s now been suggested that the family had a bit of a “nightmare” before this special moment.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was £20, Now £10.02 at Amazon This insightful account of what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family includes tales of royal children misbehaving - including Queen Elizabeth and Prince William. Shocking, funny and fascinating, it draws on historical sources and testimonies from palace staff.

As reported by Hello!, an insider has claimed that the Wales family’s plans to get into Wembley and meet Taylor earlier went slightly awry as they reportedly ran “really late”.

"They had a nightmare getting in, they were running really late but they had planned to get there earlier so they could have the meet and greet with Taylor beforehand because they knew they wanted to leave early,” the insider alleged. "They only had 25 minutes to spare so had a quick meet and greet and then went up to their box before the show, and there was a bit of stress and panic about that because it was taking too long."

Thankfully they did have some time to meet her as planned, but it’s totally understandable that running late might have caused some “stress and panic”. At least after their “nightmare” journey, Prince George and Charlotte couldn’t have looked more excited in the photos with Taylor.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Prince William and Princess Charlotte were also reportedly seen having a father-daughter moment during the concert, with the insider stating, “There was one sweet moment where William and Charlotte were sat next to each other at the front and you could tell they were having a little sing-song together which was cute."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite travel delays it was certainly a night to remember and music is a big deal at Adelaide Cottage. Speaking in an episode of Apple Fitness + series Time to Walk in 2021, the Prince of Wales revealed that his children often used to argue over what tunes were played.

"What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music. Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," he said, before explaining that it was decided they should take turns picking on different mornings.

(Image credit: Dominic Lipinski/AFP via Getty Images)

It was also on Time to Walk that Prince William discussed how Taylor Swift had asked him to come up and sing with her and Jon Bon Jovi.

"To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in,” he explained. “But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me...' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.' "

Whilst he might not get to sing alongside her again, Prince William is clearly still a huge fan of her music and their reunion before the concert was something that he, Taylor and Prince George and Charlotte all looked to have enjoyed.