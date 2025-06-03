Prince Louis' loud hobby is the hilarious reason Prince William spends his life with 'his fingers in his ears'

The royal youngster is learning a particularly 'noisy' skill, Prince William revealed

Prince Louis touches Prince William&#039;s shoulder during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 05, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News

The Prince and Princess of Wales have raised some very active children, with all three of their youngsters finding joy in various hobbies.

Over the years, we've learnt about Prince George's unusually mature hobby and Princess Charlotte's love for dancing and gymnastics. And it seems that Prince Louis has found his calling in a musical pastime - but it's left Prince William living with 'his fingers in his ears'.

During an appearance at the 2024 Tusk Conservation Awards in London, HELLO! reports that William told guests, "My youngest is learning the drums – that's why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears."

Arguably one of the loudest instruments you could pick up, it's no surprise that Louis, who sits fourth in the royal line of succession and has delighted royal fans with his loud, bubbly personality during public appearances, has picked up the expressive instrument.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton at VE Day 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Prince William jokingly complained about the noise caused by Louis' latest hobby, he might actually be the one to blame for his interest in the drums.

Last year, during an appearance on the Apple Fitness+ podcast Time to Walk, William revealed that he's a massive fan of the Australian rock band AC/DC, especially their 'head-banging' song Thunderstuck, admitting that blaring it is his favourite way to start the week.

"There's nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you're a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC - Thunderstruck," he said.

"It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone," he added.

"I’d imagine you’re going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the head-banging. It’s a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to."

What are most parents doing on a Monday morning? The school run! With George, Charlotte, and Louis in the car as he blasts out that song, who can blame Louis for being inspired and wanting to take up the drums?

Prince George, Prince Louis and Prince William at the VE Day 80th anniversary procession

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When he's not playing the drums, Louis is out on the rugby pitch. Prince George enjoys the sport, too, as the Princess of Wales revealed when she and Prince William attended the Six Nations match between England and Wales earlier this year.

"At weekends we go from one competition to the next," William said when speaking with injured players, according to Hello! .

Kate added, "Louis is six and he's just started touch rugby, and George is 11 and he plays a bit more. They do really enjoy it."

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

