Prince William says Kate Middleton is 'getting better' as he shares new update on her cancer recovery

The Prince of Wales confirmed that Kate is 'getting better' as he met with well-wishers on his latest royal outing

Kate Middleton and Prince William
Prince William shared an update on Kate Middleton's recovery as he stepped out for an official engagement in Portsmouth this week.

The future King paid a visit to the city to join veterans in marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and was asked about the wellbeing of his wife, the Princess of Wales.

Catherine took to social media in March to confirm that cancer had been found in her body after she underwent abdominal surgery in January. She shared that she would be taking time away from royal work to focus on her recovery, having started a course of "preventative chemotherapy". 

Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla in Portsmouth

During the appearance, which was also attended by the King and Queen, William was asked if Princess Catherine is "getting any better".

Sharing a rare insight into Kate's recovery, William replied, "Yes she is. She'd have loved to be here."

It is unknown when Catherine is likely to return to public facing engagements but she highlighted in her official statement that she "is well and getting stronger every day". 

William also shared an update on Kate when he visited Cornwall in May, where he went to  St Mary's Community Hospital to meet with staff and volunteers and spoke to administrator, Tracy Smith. 

According to the BBC, Tracy recalled, "I asked William about his wife Kate and he said, 'She's doing well, thanks'."

She added, "And I suggested they might like to come for a visit and bring the children. "

Prince and Princess of Wales with the Wales children

It's thought that Kate is currently spending time recuperating at Adelaide Cottage near Windsor, focussing on recovery and spending time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 

She is also reportedly relying on lots of support from the Middleton family, with mum Carole and dad Michael living a short drive away in Berkshire. 

In her full statement, Kate touched on the importance of her children's wellbeing and understanding of her situation. 

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay," Catherine said.

"As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

