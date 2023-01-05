Princess Margaret snubbed fashion icon in an awkward incident she's never forgotten
Princess Margaret snubbed fashion icon Twiggy during a very awkward dinner in which the Princess made it abundantly clear that she wasn't impressed by the super model.
- Princess Margaret snubbed Twiggy after an incredibly frosty hours long wait for the royal to decide if she'd chat to the then young model.
- Twiggy, who'd been instructed to only speak if she's spoken to, was put swiftly in her place after they finally spoke.
- In other royal news, King Charles’ heartbreaking plea to Prince William and Harry about ‘final years’ after Prince Philip’s funeral.
We're all familiar with accounts of the late Queen Elizabeth II's brilliant sense of humor and it appears that being a bit of a laugh might well be a genetic thing, as Princess Margaret is also remembered for her one-liners. According to many accounts, including the following story from Twiggy, Princess Margaret's one-liners were funny in more of a mean way.
As it was only six months after Twiggy had shot to supermodel fame back in 1966, the fresh faced fashionista was somewhat green around the gills. Thrown in at the deep end the Neasden native attended an uber exclusive, chic dinner organized by fashion bible Vogue. Aged only 17 at the time, Twiggy found herself in the hot seat next to the Princess and was briefed about strict royal protocol. What more would you expect of a Princess renowned for being, well, a total princess?
Accounts of Princess Margaret's extravagant lifestyle have long since been reported, with the royal living the kind of existence one might expect of a royal. If Princess Margaret's extravagant morning routine isn't enough to leave you gob smacked, you may need to be picked up off the floor after you hear about the utterly fabulous way that Princess Margaret paid for things.
What's maybe not so fabulous, is how she spoke to some people. Twiggy, who'd been instructed not to speak unless spoken to, spent two hours sitting beside Princess Margaret in silence. Finally, the late royal addressed her.
Per the Daily Express (opens in new tab), Twiggy recalls, "Prince Margaret asked, 'What's your name?' I said, 'My name's Lesley Hornby, Ma'am, but everyone calls me Twiggy.'"
"She just looked at me and said (that accent again) 'Oh, how unfortunate'. Then she didn't talk to me again. I was mortified."
Despite the awkward incident, the model remained a fan of the royals and was even awarded a Damehood back in 2019. Receiving the great honor from the then Prince of Wales, Charles, she described the special moment at Buckingham Palace that proved that she needed no introduction to the Prince.
Twiggy said of the moment, "he told me, 'It's about time too.' I had met him a few times by that stage," she added. "He's always so charming."
Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.
She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.
Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.
Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.
