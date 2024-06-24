Kate and William 'shaken to the core' amid 'testing time' - but they're 'stronger than ever'

Following the news of the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis back in March, the past few months have no doubt been tough for Kate and the Wales family. A royal expert says that while this year has been "testing" for Catherine and William's marriage, they're now "stronger than ever".

Back in March, Princess Catherine shared the news that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy treatment after cancer was found in her body during abdominal surgery in January. Since then she has taken a step back from public facing royal duties in order to focus on recovery and spend time with her family.

Following Kate's unexpected appearance at the Trooping the Colour parade last week, a royal expert has touched on just how strong she and the Prince of Wales have become in light of the recent tough times.

Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, explained that while Kate's diagnosis and time away from the royal spotlight has no doubt been trying for the Prince and Princess of Wales, it's also likely to have brought them closer than ever.

Referring to the super sweet action shot of William, George, Charlotte and Louis shared to mark the future King's 42nd birthday last week, Jennie said, "The last few months have been a test of their strong partnership.

"I think this photograph tells us that they are still able to jump for joy, even in the toughest of times, and that Kate has deliberately chosen a picture that speaks of their optimism for the future."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Touching on how much Prince William's support has mean to Catherine while she has been recuperating at Adelaide Cottage and spending time with the children, Jennie added, "She adores William. He is her rock and has supported her so selflessly through all of this and has taken flak from members of the public for not doing more and for devoting himself to her. So she adores her man. I think their marriage is stronger than ever."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Prince of Wales was able to unwind as he celebrated his birthday over the weekend, taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte on a very exciting night out.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Prince William and his eldest children were lucky enough to meet Taylor Swift as they headed to London's Wembley Stadium for the second night of the Eras Tour's stint in the city.

Documenting the incredible crossover on social media, Taylor shared an adorable selfie of her with George and Charlotte, with Prince William beaming behind them as she marked his birthday with a sweet caption.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," she captioned the upload.