Prince George will start a new school this year and 'smart money' is on Kate and William choosing this one, says royal expert

The prospect of choosing a new school for your children is always daunting, but Royal Correspondent Emily Andrews believes it’s a "bigger deal" in some ways for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Writing in Woman’s Royal Insider column this month, the expert reflected on the decision that the couple will be making very soon.

"The issue of where the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children go to school is a bigger deal than for most due to the security and privacy concerns," she explained. "Next September, Prince George will be 13 years old and will start at a new public school. Kate has looked at a number of private schools - including nearby Eton College, where William and Harry went."

There has been speculation for years now about whether Prince George will follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton. The all-boys school is close to the family’s Adelaide Cottage home, but Emily thinks the "smart money" is on another option.

Whilst the royal correspondent heard that Kate "liked Eton" precisely because of its location, in her view, Marlborough College is the strongest contender for Prince George’s next school.

"Other schools the Waleses have visited include Oundle School in Northamptonshire and two prestigious London day schools. But the smart money is on all three children attending Kate’s old school, Marlborough College," she said.

Emily continued, "I understand that she would like all three of her children to stay together - and as Marlborough is co-ed, it’s the perfect option. It was a haven for her after she moved there."

According to the expert, Kate "lacked confidence" when she first arrived at school, but the sporting facilities, drama and "kind teaching" reportedly allowed her to "flourish".

After having such a positive experience at Marlborough herself, it does seem likely that it’s being carefully considered by her and Prince William for their children. It would also be in-keeping with the future Queen’s preference for co-educational schools.

"Kate broke with royal tradition by keeping George at a day school, and thus at home, as opposed to sending him away to a boarding school at age eight, like William and Harry at Ludgrove," noted Emily in her column.

This move was a big departure from royal tradition and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been co-educated all their lives so far. Having already made this decision, it would make sense for the Waleses to want to keep some level of schooling consistency for their children.

Emily thinks that what the Princess of Wales has given her children is the "solidly upper middle-class secure privilege" that she, Pippa and James Middleton enjoyed when they were growing up.

Kate has only ever talked fondly about her childhood and whatever school she and Prince William decide on for Prince George, it will no doubt be very carefully considered with him and his wellbeing in mind.

The future King turns 12 in July and in September he’ll start his final year at Lambrook School. Given how high up he is in the royal line of succession, we would expect an announcement to be made at some point before he starts his next school in 2026.

