Prince George will start a new school this year and 'smart money' is on Kate and William choosing this one, says royal expert
Prince George only has just over a year left at Lambrook School and Emily Andrews believes there's a top contender for his next one.
The prospect of choosing a new school for your children is always daunting, but Royal Correspondent Emily Andrews believes it’s a "bigger deal" in some ways for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Writing in Woman’s Royal Insider column this month, the expert reflected on the decision that the couple will be making very soon.
"The issue of where the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children go to school is a bigger deal than for most due to the security and privacy concerns," she explained. "Next September, Prince George will be 13 years old and will start at a new public school. Kate has looked at a number of private schools - including nearby Eton College, where William and Harry went."
There has been speculation for years now about whether Prince George will follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton. The all-boys school is close to the family’s Adelaide Cottage home, but Emily thinks the "smart money" is on another option.
Whilst the royal correspondent heard that Kate "liked Eton" precisely because of its location, in her view, Marlborough College is the strongest contender for Prince George’s next school.
"Other schools the Waleses have visited include Oundle School in Northamptonshire and two prestigious London day schools. But the smart money is on all three children attending Kate’s old school, Marlborough College," she said.
Emily continued, "I understand that she would like all three of her children to stay together - and as Marlborough is co-ed, it’s the perfect option. It was a haven for her after she moved there."
According to the expert, Kate "lacked confidence" when she first arrived at school, but the sporting facilities, drama and "kind teaching" reportedly allowed her to "flourish".
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
After having such a positive experience at Marlborough herself, it does seem likely that it’s being carefully considered by her and Prince William for their children. It would also be in-keeping with the future Queen’s preference for co-educational schools.
"Kate broke with royal tradition by keeping George at a day school, and thus at home, as opposed to sending him away to a boarding school at age eight, like William and Harry at Ludgrove," noted Emily in her column.
Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Revelatory Biography of the Future Queen by Robert Jobson | Was £22, Now £15.97 at Amazon
This biography of the Princess of Wales paints a fascinating portrait of how Kate became the woman she is today. Author Robert Jobson reflects upon her beginnings and role as future Queen, and spoke to sources both on and off the record.
This move was a big departure from royal tradition and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been co-educated all their lives so far. Having already made this decision, it would make sense for the Waleses to want to keep some level of schooling consistency for their children.
Emily thinks that what the Princess of Wales has given her children is the "solidly upper middle-class secure privilege" that she, Pippa and James Middleton enjoyed when they were growing up.
Kate has only ever talked fondly about her childhood and whatever school she and Prince William decide on for Prince George, it will no doubt be very carefully considered with him and his wellbeing in mind.
The future King turns 12 in July and in September he’ll start his final year at Lambrook School. Given how high up he is in the royal line of succession, we would expect an announcement to be made at some point before he starts his next school in 2026.
Emily Andrews’ Royal Insider column appears in each issue of Woman magazine. Subscribe now and get your first 6 issues for £1.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
I started losing my hearing in my 40s - here's why you should never ignore the signs like I did
Not only the elderly experience signs of hearing loss, contrary to popular belief
By Debra Waters Published
-
How to plant freesia bulbs: easy steps for colourful summer blooms
If you're looking to add some vivid colour and life to your garden, freesias are the perfect choice
By Emily Smith Published
-
Queen Camilla takes note of Kate Middleton's love of polka dots with charming collared number in Rome
If we had to pick the Princess of Wales’s favourite print it would be polka dots and Queen Camilla just emulated her style in Rome.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
James Middleton says he 'had three mothers growing up' as he opens up on close-knit family bond
The Princess of Wales’s brother had several 'mothering figures' during his childhood and was 'fortunate' to have this tightknit support system.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
What earrings does Kate Middleton wear? The affordable brands she loves and where to buy her pieces
The Princess of Wales gravitates towards certain brands for her everyday earrings and many of them are still available right now.
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's Mother's Day post has poignant detail that's easy to miss as Princess steps away from tradition
The Princess of Wales shared a video for Mother's Day this year and it included a detail that reminded us of a pivotal moment for her
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George’s hilarious warning for TV star passed on by Prince William ahead of series cameo
The Prince of Wales has passed on a cheeky message from Prince George to the star of one of his new favourite shows
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie prove that buying items you love in multiple colours can really pay off
They've shown that having your favourite pieces in several shades can be so handy if they're true to your signature style
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Remember Kate Middleton's baby pink McQueen suit? I've found a dreamy Mango lookalike
The Princess of Wales's pastel pink suit was a show-stopping spring outfit and I've found something very similar at Mango
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton addresses family move and why she and Prince William swapped London for Windsor
The Princess of Wales has explained why she and Prince William moved to Berkshire in 2022 and it makes complete sense
By Emma Shacklock Published