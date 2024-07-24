The timeless makeup formula Diane Kruger swears by for a fresh vacation look

If you're looking to elevate your vacation makeup, without squeezing a whole host of different products into your travel bag, Diane Kruger's fresh 'vacay' look is refreshingly simple and offers a chic twist on no-makeup-makeup...

When summer arrives and vacations loom, often we adapt and streamline our beauty routines to accommodate the sunnier climes (and baggage limits), retiring the likes of our best foundations in favour of multipurpose and lightweight formulas. This, however, can sometimes leave us with few options by way of makeup looks. Thankfully though, actor Diane Kruger has just offered up some much-needed inspo on that front by reminding us of a certain formula that never fails to look chic and summer-ready: radiant skin and a pop of matte lipstick.

So, for anyone seeking to channel Kruger's effortless take on natural 'vacay' makeup, here's why your best long-lasting lipsticks deserve a spot amongst your other summer essentials - and how to achieve her glowing look, with insights into her own, go-to products...

The radiant makeup formula behind Diane Kruger's 'vacay' makeup

Taking to Instagram on July 20th, Diane Kruger shared a snap from her "Last day of vacay," where she paired chunky gold jewellery with a parred-down makeup look, consisting - from what we can tell - of just a glowy skin tint, a coat of mascara, a brow gel and pencil, and a soft pop of coral lipstick.



The effect is very fresh and dewy, with her choice of matte lip really elevating the look further - proving just how versatile your signature lippie shade can be and why you should think twice before leaving it behind this summer.

This combination of a minimalistic base with a pop of colour on the lips is also our answer to how to wear red lipstick and is the perfect option if you're looking to switch up your makeup from day to night. Indeed, we can picture this diffused coral-y lip working perfectly for an evening out - more so when paired with some bronzer or highlighter on the cheeks.

How to recreate Diane Kruger's look

Naturally, we're all eager to recreate Kruger's luminous look and as mentioned, from the looks of it, it's refreshing and straightforward. Simply apply one of the best tinted moisturisers or your go-to foundation serums, followed by your everyday brow and mascara products. Now, for the lip, we would recommend applying your chosen shade with your ring finger - to achieve a similarly soft and diffused look. If you have quite dry lips, use a lip scrub (like Beauty Pie's Smooth Ahead scrub), followed by a nourishing lip balm an hour or so before application.

Alas, it's not clear what exact products Kruger used to create her radiant look but that actor has previously told woman&home that Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser is a "reliable foundation for a flawless base."